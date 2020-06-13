Home
Entertainment
Whatever Happened to Toni Hudson?

Whatever Happened to Toni Hudson?

42 seconds ago

During the 80s and 90s, Toni Hudon was well-known for her work as an actress. She appeared in several movies and TV shows including the 1985 movie, Just One of the Guys. At one point, it seemed like she was next in line to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, but things never ended up panning out that way. In 2002, Toni decided to take a break from acting. However, she never made it entirely clear why she decided to leave her career behind. Since then, she has all but disappeared. Lots of people wondered what ever became of her and her fans are curious about whether they’ll ever seen her again. Although she hasn’t been in the spotlight as much, Toni has still been doing her thing. Keep reading to find out what Toni Hudson has been up to.

1. She’s Been Married Three Times

Toni has always been a relative private person. Even before leaving the spotlight, she wasn’t the type of celebrity who shared much of her personal information with the public. However, we do know that she hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to finding a lasting relationship.Â  She has been married and divorced three times between 1977 and 2011. She has three children, Walker Mintz and Roland and George Benedict.

There’s a very good chance that becoming a mother is what led her to take a break from her career in acting. Although it’s possible to have a successful career and raise a family, trying to balance both can mean having to spend a lot of time away from home.

2. She Wrote A Book

In addition to being an actress, Toni is also a published author. She has actually been writing for decades. She published her first book, Racquetball for Women, when she was just 19-years-old. Since she spent decades focusing on acting, writing fell to the back burner. However, it’s something that she’s chosen to revisit over the last couple of years.Â In 2020, she also released a book called How I Found Myself with (Kerekt Living).Â When discussing her latest book, she said, “I hope that the book will empower you and give you the courage go all the way to a healthy (Ke-rekt) Living lifestyle. I made my book available online, in conjunction with the website of resources, to give access to the information and resources for healthier choices without having to search all over the internet to do so!â€

3. She Launched Her Own Website

After temporarily leaving acting behind, Toni started a website called www.kerektliving.com. The website focused on educating visitors on how to live a healthy lifestyle and maintain a healthy diet. Unfortunately, though, the website is no longer active. However, she does have an Instagram account for Kerekt Living and also refers to herself as a Kerekt Living coach.

Toni is definitely a firm believer in the phrase “health is wealth”. Eating a healthy diet and staying fit are two things that are very important to her. Healthy meals have a bad reputation for being boring and tasteless, but Toni is here to prove that they aren’t. On her Kerekt Living Instagram page, she often shares healthy meals

4. She Became A Choreographer

Toni Hudson is all about self expression. While writing and acting are two of the primary ways she expresses herself, she has also taken up dancing. According to her Instagram bio, choreography is one of her many skills. However, it’s hard to tell if this is something she does on a professional level or as only a hobby. In addition to dancing, she also likes to sing and her performed on Dancing with the Stars.

5. She’s Raising An Actor

The apple definitely didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Toni’s children. Her youngest son, Walker Mintz, also shares her passion for acting. He has been working as an actor for the last five years, and he’s already built up a pretty impressive resume. He’s made several TV and film appearances including an episode of American Horror Story. While she may be focusing most of her attention on helping her son with his acting career, it’s important to note that she hasn’t completely abandoned her own. Toni has actually made several on screen appearances over the last few years, and she also has some things in the works for the rest of 2020 and the following year.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Isn’t Going After the Show Paw Patrol a Bit Too Far?
Five Ridiculously Unrealistic Things About High Schools in TV Shows
What We Learned from The Bill and Ted Trailer
Five Shows to Watch if you Like Counting Cars
How Actors Deal With Multiple Takes When They Have to Eat Food in a Scene
The Sounds of “Artik”: Composer Corey Wallace Discusses His Score for the Horror Flick
Billy Zane Titanic
10 Super Strange Facts about Famous Movies
Why didn’t King Kong respond to King Ghidorah’s Alpha Call?
Whatever Happened to Toni Hudson?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leida Margaretha
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Josh McKee
The Sounds of “Artik”: Composer Corey Wallace Discusses His Score for the Horror Flick
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Five Most Inappropriate Marvel Characters Ever Created
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Provides In-Depth Reviews Of Video Game Bathrooms
Forging the Viking Axe from Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla in Real Life
Meet The 90 Year Old Gamer Grandma
Assassin’s Creed: What Will Be The Next Game’s Time Period?