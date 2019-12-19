Whatever Happened to Tracey Gold?

First let’s say that Tracy Gold is still working and still a part of show business since she does show up from time to time in TV movies but has never done anything so monumental that we’ll be seeing her win any major awards. A lot of people still know her as Carol Seaver from Growing Pains, but the amusing thing that some people might not realize is that she wasn’t initially selected for the role as it went to a fellow actress, Elizabeth Ward. When Ward was deemed to not be a good fit for the role however Gold was brought back in and for seven years she played the part beautifully, but not without some controversy throughout the duration. One very well-known fact at this point was that Kirk Cameron was a bit difficult to work with at times, though as William Keck of the Los Angeles Times mentions the cast was quite friendly with each other most times. In fact until Kirk separated himself from the show and his cast mates they were almost never apart when it came to big parties and celebrations. Once Kirk parted ways with his cast members though the general feeling was that he simply didn’t want to be associated with them.
The biggest challenge that Tracy had on and off set however was her struggle with anorexia as at one point she was so ill that she could no longer continue on the show. She was brought back for the finale after it had been established that the show was being canceled, but she had a great deal of fear that she would be too sick to finish out the series. Over the years there have been a few reunions that have taken place but it’s never been quite the same since the original show. With Alan Thicke having passed a short time ago it might be that the former cast members might not have much reason to reconnect with one another again, though at this point it does sound as though Gold still maintains a friendship with everyone save Kirk. It might be easy for some people to think that having been around each other for so long that cast members would be willing to share their lives outside the show as well, but if you ask even a small percentage of them it might be that you’ll only find so many that are willing to spend an extra second with each other once the show is over and done. In fact some people can’t even stand each other off the set.
Tracy has been staying pretty busy throughout the years and has kept her nose clean so to speak apart from an incident that happened in 2004 when she rolled her vehicle down an embankment, with her family in it no less, and was arrested for a DUI. She didn’t spend any real time in jail as she was released on a $50,000 bail, but one can imagine, or at least hope, that it was an eye-opening experience since one of her kids was actually hurt during the accident. The fact that she was released on bail could be another example of how celebrities are able to escape any real punishment for the crimes they commit, but it’s also a reality that since this incident she hasn’t done much that’s been seen as controversial, meaning that it’s entirely possible that she learned her lesson and changed her behavior. It’s a hope at least.
Apart from that the 50-year old actress (yes, 50), has been doing fairly well throughout the years as she’s amassed a $2.5 million net worth and has been working steadily to keep herself and her family secure. At this point it doesn’t sound feasible to expect any more Seaver family reunions, not only because Alan Thicke is gone, but also because Joanna Kerns asked for a pretty hefty sum to come back for reunion the last time. At this point it might be better to believe that the Seaver’s have moved onward and upward with their lives and become a part of pop culture lore that doesn’t need to be revisited over and over again. Tracy has been keeping her career on a steady track at this point and doesn’t really seem to need the added role of Carol Seaver any longer, but it does sound as though it’s one that she enjoyed at the time even if her anorexia really started hitting her hard at that time. In fact she’s even stated that she didn’t remember a good number of episodes since the condition had been progressing to such a degree. If anyone knows anything about anorexia it’s not a pleasant condition as from a mental standpoint it’s highly detrimental since the individual believes that they’re overweight no matter how slim they really are. Thankfully after fighting with it for a good long while Tracy did overcome the condition, and today she’s doing quite well.