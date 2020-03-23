Home
Entertainment
Whatever Happened to Traci Lords?

Whatever Happened to Traci Lords?

1 min ago

There’s a lot to be said about Traci Lords, and if you don’t know who she is then, well, you likely didn’t grow up in the same generation as a lot of people who do look at her and remember that she came from a somewhat troubled background. It didn’t help that her parents divorced when she was still fairly young, as it was a factor in the rebellious attitude that she would eventually develop. Whether the sexual abuse she suffered as a kid was part of what turned her on to pornography or not is hard to say, but she did enter the industry when she was underage, becoming a nude model first and foremost with false documents that allowed her to claim that she was older than she actually was. That actually lasted for a while before she was busted and had to take legal action. Ironically enough she was attempting to become a serious, mainstream actress when it was discovered that she’d been working in the porn industry while underage, and thankfully she did see that happen eventually, though in all fairness her time spent in front of a camera, with her clothes on, has been kind of an up and down experience since she’s been prominent at some points and less so at others.

One movie that comes quickly into focus is the teenage musical titled Cry Baby, in which she played the part of Wanda Woodward, one of several teenage misfits that are out to do what they want and basically defy anything and everything that they can. For many the movie was pretty corny and even a little dumb in a lot of places, but the great thing about Cry Baby is that it wasn’t attempting to take itself all that seriously and as a result it came off as a hit since it was just funny enough to be enjoyable and had a decent story that was easy to follow. Johnny Depp was the star of the movie while Traci served as a part of his gang and turned in a pretty impressive performance in the process. She’s done quite a bit throughout her career, and in fact she’s even shown up in Blade, during the opening when she played the vampire seductress named Racquel. As anyone who’s watched the movie knows her character ended up getting her head blown off when she decided to step to the daywalker, but there was talk about bringing her back for the second movie as the twin of the woman who’d been killed in the first movie. She turned that down however as scheduling conflicts kept her from saying yes. Traci has even gone into music during her years away from the adult industry and has been seen as a very prolific if not always successful individual.

On top of being an actress, a singer, and a producer, Traci has also amassed a $7 million dollar net worth, so as far as her success goes she’s not quite at the same level as a lot of performers, but she’s nowhere near being near the gutter either. She’s definitely taken care of herself and come a long way from being the young woman that felt the need to rebel against everything by getting into porn, though upon looking back it’s fair to say that she does have more than regrets to reflect upon. Obviously there are bound to be a few regrets in life, it’s a human trait no matter what anyone says, we’re likely to have wished we could have done this or that different. But moving forward, Traci has become a very successful and talented woman and has shown that in many different ways as she’s continued to shine in the movie and music industries. To think that she was overlooked at one point as not much of a talent is kind of hard to see since despite not being quite an A-lister, Traci is still a very strong talent that is able to bolster quite a few projects when she puts her mind to it and has come a long way in her career at this point.

From a personal standpoint she’s a fun actress to watch since she does put a lot of herself into each role and makes sure that people will remember her. Wanda was a fun role to watch largely because she was without a doubt the rebellious child that was very much at odds with her extremely naive parents. There’s a definite edge to Traci that’s easy enough to see in her movies and appearances, but there’s something far more appealing once a person looks past that tough exterior and finds the woman that she’s become over the years. All in all, she’s one of the more entertaining people to watch when she’s on the screen, if only because she seems entirely genuine in her roles.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Lessons The Show “Manifest” Taught Us
Five Life Lessons the Show All American Teaches Us
Arrow Season 8
Stephen Amell Says That He’s Done with the Arrowverse
How Much it “Costs” to Audition for American Idol
Top Gun Maverick
Tom Cruise Seems Pretty Confident about Top Gun: Maverick
Five Films About The Summer That Changed Everything
Is Demolition Man a Depiction of Our Real Future?
The Biggest Movies We’re Still Waiting on With Disney Plus
Whatever Happened to Traci Lords?
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Make Shaun of the Dead Quarantine PSA
Josh Gad
Josh Gad and Amy Adams are Doing Good for Kids During Corona Virus
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paige Butcher
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment