Whatever Happened to Voyo Goric?

It’s easy to assume that Voyo Goric isn’t doing much at this time, but in his heyday, he was acting with a couple of the best in the business at the time since his size and his ability to fight were considered prized skills that propelled him into a Hollywood career. He was a lifeguard at one point and a bouncer, which isn’t hard to believe when looking at the guy, but after being a bodyguard for Sylvester Stallone he was given a chance to act as he had a part in Rambo 2. Learning what became of him is a little difficult since despite knowing that the guy is in his 80s at this time, but it feels safe to say that his career didn’t make that far past the 90s, as he became a bad guy in a couple of Jean Claude Van Damme movies, such as Lionheart and Nowhere to Run. The more memorable of the two by far is Lionheart as he took on the role of Sgt. Hartog, who was horrible since he didn’t care that JCVD’s character had a need to go home and see to his brother’s family. He had a duty to bring a deserter in, and that was all that mattered. But what was pretty cool at the end was that he ended up letting Leon go after being such a hardass throughout the majority of the movie.
That’s the kind of guy he could play, but he could be despicable on camera too since he had the look of a bad guy in that he has the kind of features that can make him look absolutely menacing in an instant and can smile as though he’s your best friend in the next. In a way, he was kind of used just like a lot of big guys have been throughout the history of the business since it takes a lot of work to make a big credible when it comes to their acting, as a lot of big guys are thought to be dunces that wouldn’t know how to act their way out of a wet paper bag. The thing is though, plenty of big guys have come and gone through Hollywood and a good number of them have been educated, can act, or can at least give a credible performance when asked to do so. People want to talk about stereotypes that are placed upon so many other folks that step in front of the camera, but one of the most common over the years has been the big guy that’s little more than a mountain of muscle with jello pudding for a brain. Thankfully, the stereotype has been taken down more than once since a lot of the big guys that have taken on more complicated roles over the years have proven that not only are they not dummies, but that they can take on the stereotype and make it work for them in a manner that’s not condescending at all since it doesn’t take much to make certain that people might see a big person, but they’ll at least think of them as intelligent enough to tie their own shoes before their part is over and done with. Voyo has been one of those that makes it obvious that he’s not a dunderhead and he is a big guy that can do some damage.
Whatever he’s been doing since his more popular movies is hard to say but it’s easy to believe that he’s kept himself busy over the years since he doesn’t sound like the type of guy that sits idly by when there’s something to be done. He did show up in a TV show this year according to his IMDb page, but apart from that it’s hard to say what else he’s been doing since before that small part this year, Voyo’s last appearance in front of the screen was back in 1999. Voyo is just one of many actors that waded into the business after being encouraged by Stallone and made an impressive showing of himself for a good amount of time following his debut back in the 60s. It’s fair to state that his career didn’t take a huge leap forward since he was brought on to be the bad guy or an extra or a supporting character quite often, but as I’ve said more than once, those type of actors are needed just as much considering that they’re in the scene to make it more impressive, fill the space, and to make the main actors look more impressive. Voyo did his job well and it feels as though he could head off into retirement with the knowledge that he managed to hang with a couple of the biggest action stars of his time.