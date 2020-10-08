Whatever Happened to Weakest Link Host Anne Robinson?

If you were around during the early 2000s, you probably hear a very specific voice in your head when you read the following phrase: “you are the weakest link, goodbye”. For two seasons, Anne Robinson repeated that phrase on a weekly bases as the host of the game show, Weakest Link. Although the show only lasted for two seasons, it became a pop culture fixture at the time. During each episode, contestants would attempt to answer a ‘chain’ of trivia questions with the goal of winning a cash prize. The show has recently gotten a second wind thanks to a new season which recently debuted on NBC. This time, however, Anne Robinson is nowhere to be found and actress, Jane Lynch has taken over the hosting responsibilities.
Even though it has been nearly two decades since viewers got to see Anne Robinson in action, lots of people have wondered what ever became of the one infamous game show host. Keep reading to learn all about what happened to Weakest Link host, Anne Robinson.
Who Is Anne Robinson?
Most American viewers are only familiar with Robinson for her stint as the host of Weakest Link, however, her career is much bigger than that. Robinson, who is originally from Lancashire, England, has been working in TV for nearly 40 years. She began her career as a panelist on the British TV show, Breakfast Time. Over the years, she continued to work her way through the ranks before landing an opportunity to host the UK version of The Weakest Link. That opportunity then led to a chance to host the United States version.
In addition to the work she’s done on TV, Robinson also has a background in journalism. She worked for the Daily Mirror and also had her own column written under the pen name “Wednesday Witch”. She was fired from her job with the publication after conducting research that resulted in story about Princess Diana suffering from anorexia. Anne has also worked for several other well-known publications in the UK including The Daily Telegraph and The Sun.
In her personal life, Anne struggled with alcoholism for several years. Her addiction even resulted in her losing custody of her daughter, Emma, when the child was two. She stopped drinking in the late 70s and married a journalist named John Penrose in 1980. The couple divorced in 2007.
Where Is Anne Robinson Now?
Anne continued to work regularly after Weakest Link was canceled in 2002. In 2005, she did some voice acting work in a couple episodes of Doctor Who. What many Americans don’t realize is that the UK version of the show continued to run long after the American version was canceled. Robinson hosted The Weakest Link until 2012 when her contract ended. She returned in 2017 to host the show’s Children in Need Celebrity Special.
Despite having a long career as a host, her time wasn’t without its controversy. She was accused of making several homophobic remarks during episodes of the show. In one instance, she accused a female prison guard of being a lesbian. On another occasion, she made a questionable comment about a gay contestant. In 2017, she found herself at the center of another controversy when she was accused of victim blaming the women who spoke out and accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.
From 2009 to 2018, she also hosted a ‘magazine style’ show on the BBC called The One Show. Over the last two years, however, Anne has remained out of the spotlight. After having such a long and successful career, there is a good chance she could be winding down. After all, she is a grandmother of two, and she may be looking forward to spending more time with her loved ones.
Weakest Link Reboot
When news broke that Weakest Link would be returning to TV, fans of the early 2000s version were hoping it meant that Robinson would be back too. However, it’s unclear whether or not she was ever considered to reprise her role as the host of the show. Since the new version is going for a modern look, chances are they wanted to start from scratch.
Jane Lynch, however, is already doing a great job and she’s going to make the game fun for a new generation of viewers. Prior to the reboot’s debut, Lynch said, “I’ve been a long-time fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted. Each time the phrase ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye’ passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight.”