Whatever Happened to Zachary La Voy?

Sometimes when you ask what happened to a person you tend to get a success story that tells of how they took their fame and made it into something that would be remembered as a legacy and thereby keep them in the loop for as long as was humanly possible. Yeah, that’s not the case here. With Zachary La Voy the tale kind of hits a snag after a while since he didn’t exactly disappear after growing up, but he did end up becoming something other than the cute little cherub that starred at the age of 3 in the movie Parenthood, and who would do his best to star in the TV series as well. But as we’ve all seen happens with time and many other factors he’s not exactly the cute little guy that people might remember, but instead turned into the man with scratchy-looking facial hair that now reports on everything about Power Rangers that he can. What else can be said except that things happen and when people are kids they tend to be a great deal cuter than they might be when they finally grow up. Some people would say that doesn’t matter, that it’s all about how they present themselves, and they’d be right for the most part. But it does sound as though Zachary really hasn’t put himself out there in any significant way for quite some time, which has resulted in him basically disappearing from the public eye in a big way.
It could be that some people just aren’t cut out for show business in a big way, but Zachary does have a few credits to his name, though his last foray into the business took place in 2017. The fact that he tried to play the same character, grown up of course, in the Parenthood TV series kind of indicates that he wasn’t given a whole lot of mobility in what he could do with the character. That being said though it’s likely that he did try to make his case for sticking around, though whether or not his efforts were appreciated or just weren’t enough is hard to say. Realistically there’s not a whole lot of information on the guy so it’s possible that he was attempting to stay in the business while remaining on the down low, or he knew that his time in the industry would be coming to an end eventually. With those that exist on the fringes of the business it’s often hard to make any predictions as to whether they’ll be able to make a comeback at some point or if they’re even interested in such a thing. Some folks just slip out the door quietly and others do their absolute best to keep something going, no matter that any success might be fleeting and comes in fits and spurts that don’t do much for any reputation they might want to build.
It’s not exactly kind to say that he couldn’t hack it, but there are those that might go ahead and say it since there are plenty of people that try to work in show business and find at some point that they can’t take the pressure, the schedule, or something that just doesn’t suit them when it comes to working in an industry that demands a lot, takes a lot, and gives back whatever it can unless a person is a huge hit with the fans. A lot of times that’s one of the biggest deciding factors as to whether or not an actor can stick around, the fans and the criticisms that they dole out without being asked. As a kid it’s obvious that a lot of people possibly liked Zachary simply because he was cute and he had that endearing quality that a lot of kids do when they’re still young enough for people to say ‘aww’ when they see them. But when some kids start growing up that expression changes quickly since, like it or not, some kids just grow up to be less and less cute the older they get. Be it personal life choices or bad habits that end up taking over, some kids don’t exactly carry that ‘it’ factor over into adolescence or adulthood. Some people might make a comeback and do quite well at some point, but others will simply stay away or stay firmly on the fringes of the business in an effort to make what they can. Plenty of people have done this and been just fine with it, making a living and staying close to what they enjoy. But then there are those that a lot of people might look at and wonder ‘why are you here?’. It’s not the kindest thought in the world, but it is an honest question all the same.