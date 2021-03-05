What’s Coming Soon to Game Pass in March?

The popular game streaming and subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is Microsoft’s solution to the dreaded “Which game should I buy?” question that we’ve all asked ourselves. Typically, a lot of players find themselves in a position where they can only afford 1-2 games per year as they’ve gotten pretty expensive; Xbox seeks to resolve this issue with Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. For a monthly fee ($9.99 for Game Pass, $9.99 for Game Pass for PC, and $14.99 for Game Pass Ultimate), you can get access to over 100 high-quality games, Xbox Game Studio titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, and the best part about it all is that new games are added all the time! So let’s take a look at some of the games that are coming soon to Xbox Game Pass!
Madden NFL 21 (Console)
If you’re a fan of the Madden series and you’re a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (includes EA Play) or EA Play, you can enjoy Madden NFL 21 right now! “Packed with fresh new features and innovative gameplay enhancements, Madden NFL 21 delivers new levels of ingenuity and control developed to inspire creativity on and off the field. Active members can play as much as they want, whenever they want, plus score 3 Gold Team Fantasy MUT Packs every month!”
Football Manager 2021 (PC)
Football Manager 2021 will be available for Xbox Game Pass for PC members beginning on March 4. “Manage the club you love and compete for the biggest prizes in the game as you cement your legacy as one of the managerial greats. Dropped into a living and breathing footballing world, you’ll sign wonderkids and develop them to their full potential by crafting a tactical strategy designed to play to their strengths. With more than 2,000 clubs waiting for you to lead them to glory, where will you take your first step towards managerial greatness?”
Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC)
On the same day as the PC version of Football Manager 2021 goes live on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition launches for both Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC! “Experience the drama and excitement of the world’s most popular football management simulation as it returns to the biggest stage. Take in the spectacle of matchdays in the 3D match engine or use the ‘Instant Result’ option to skip straight to the full-time whistle and speed up your progress through the season. Alternatively, go head-to-head against your mates for the ultimate bragging rights in one of several online modes.”
NBA 2K21 (Cloud and Console)
If (American) football isn’t your game, you can pick up NBA 2K21 on the Cloud and Xbox consoles beginning March 4 as well! “NBA 2K21 continues to push the boundaries as the most authentic, realistic basketball video game experience. Enjoy best-in-class gameplay and one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and basketball culture. Ascend from high school to college ball on your way to the League in MyCareer, or build your greatest collection of the latest NBA stars and legendary ballers in MyTEAM to compete against other ferocious collectors around the world. Jump in now and find out why in NBA 2K21, everything is game.”
Star Wars: Squadrons (Console)
Not a sports fan at all? If you’re like me and prefer Star Wars games over anything else then March will probably be your month to join Xbox Game Pass if you haven’t already. Star Wars: Squadrons will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate/EA Play in March, though an exact date is currently unknown. “Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons. Feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron and buckle up in a thrilling Star Wars story.”
NHL 21 (Console)
Coming right back to the sports side of things, NHL will be making its way onto Xbox Game Pass Ultimate/EA Play in April. While the game isn’t coming in March, it’s on the list of games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass, so it’s going on the list here. “Carve your path to superstardom in an expanded Be A Pro mode and go down as one of the league’s greatest. On the ice, change up your attack with all new moves, dekes, dangles and evasive maneuvers, inspired by the league’s most groundbreaking innovators.”
It seems as though Xbox is feeling pretty sporty this month as nearly all of the upcoming games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March revolve around American football, basketball, and hockey (in April, but still). It’s good news if you’re a sports fan, but if not, then it looks like this isn’t your month.