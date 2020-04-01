What’s In Store for Star Trek: Picard Season 2?

Anyone that wants to complain about the comics and various other shows bringing characters back to life in any way, be it sensible or not, might want to watch the finale of Star Trek: Picard season 1 and then sit down for a spell. Not only is Picard still around after sacrificing himself, but he now has a new synthetic body that he can tool around in, one that’s completely healthy and won’t impose any of the normal, human conditions that he might otherwise suffer from. Phil Pirrello of The Hollywood Reporter has more to say on this subject. In other words, the writers were being extremely creative when they decided that Picard would not be a one and done kind of show. For Trekkies this has to be something like a dream come true since Picard can now take his new crew and make his way through the galaxy on new adventures that will facilitate the second season and possibly another if things go alright, apart from the fact that studios are still shut down and that season 2 might take a while given that there still hasn’t been a definitive end that’s come into sight when it comes to the coronavirus. A lot of us are over talking about it but the truth is that it’s still there and still a very real and undeniable fact that life has changed in a big way in a short time.
Whenever the show does come back however it would appear that things are going to be moving ahead as Picard takes his new body out to see what else there is to see and what else he can do to serve as a protector of the known universe. Thus far it would appear that the show has been a success and that people are willing to keep following the story to see where it might go. Trekkie’s however are among some of the most loyal fans out there, and along with Star Wars fans will usually gripe and complain if they don’t like something but will remain true to the franchise all the same. Given that Picard has been something of a humongous deal since he first appeared on TV, it’s not hard to see why people would be excited to see this show continue even if it has to take a tactic that’s been used a time or two in the past in order to preserve the main character. Boy that cloning and the synthetic bodies that are possible in the future must come in pretty handy, especially when the story is in danger of losing the lead character thanks to a noble sacrifice. In a way it’s kind of a cheat since it not only robs Picard of that final chance to do something heroic and undeniably brave, but it also begs the question “now what?”.
Seriously, Picard has done so much in the Star Trek canon that trying to think what else he could possibly accomplish is a bit difficult given that one has to wonder just how much longer Patrick Stewart will be able to keep this up. The man is in good shape thankfully and takes care of himself, but he’s also getting up there in years and believing that he can be even a middling action star at this point is stretching things a little further than they’re meant to go. You might not catch me saying such a thing at a convention as a dozen foam Klingon blades and a few plastic phasers might be pointed in my direction in the next second, but the truth is that while he’s been great in the role for many years, and he has without any doubt, Stewart is beginning to age out of the role in a big way and might need to pack it in eventually. The hope is that the show will get a few more seasons in the books before he does finally start to get a little too old to continue. With the current state of things in Hollywood though it’s hard to say just when things will normalize and when the show could possibly come back. Samuel Spencer of Newsweek has a few thing to say about this. A lot of people are starting to at least try and theorize just when they’ll be able to get back to work but so far the only thing that anyone can tell for certain is that it’s not bound to happen just yet.
One thing is for certain, once there is a chance to get back to work and start developing the story there’s a good chance that Picard will take Star Trek in another direction that people are going to be anticipating and waiting anxiously for since beginning again in a new body without any noticeable defects is bound to help the captain out in a big way way. It still feels like a bit of a cheat, but again, it’s not it’s the first time such a thing has ever happened.