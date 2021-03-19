Home
What's New in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass?

Another crazy season of Fortnite is upon us, and this time we’ve got a whole bunch of unexpected guests on the Battle Pass. Although, I guess it’s kind of expected at this point, what with all of the insane Fortnite collaborations going on nowadays like Star Wars, Marvel, and even some PlayStation and Xbox crossovers. Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is called “Primal” and includes a whole bunch of…well, primal things like pickaxes and gliders and backblings alike. So what all has been added in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass? Which characters, original and collabs, do we get to play as we progress through the pass? More importantly, I think most of us are asking who (or what) is the tier 100 skin?

Tier 1

At the first tier of the Battle Pass, we’ve got an Agent Jones skin.

Tier 2

At tier 2, we have a free banner icon

Tier 3

At tier 3, we have an Agent Jones spray

Tier 4

At tier 4, we have some free V-Bucks (x100)

Tier 5

At tier 5, we have an Agent Jones loading screen

Tier 6

At tier 6, we have an Agent Jones emoticon

Tier 7

At tier 7, we have the Clean Sweep traversal emote

Tier 8

At tier 8, we have the After Zero music

Tier 9

At tier 9, we have another Agent Jones loading screen

Tier 10

At tier 10, we have the Survivor’s Pack back bling

Tier 11

At tier 11, we have a Lara Croft emoticon

Tier 12

At tier 12, we have 100 V-Bucks

Tier 13

At tier 13, we have a free Lara Croft spray

Tier 14

At tier 14, we have the Jones’ Field Pack back bling

Tier 15

At tier 15, we have the Lara Croft skin

Tier 16

At tier 16, we have the Pry Axe harvesting tool

Tier 17

At tier 17, we have the Spelunker’s Special contrail

Tier 18

At tier 18, we have the Evasive Maneuvers traversal emote

Tier 19

At tier 19, we have 100 V-Bucks

Tier 20

At tier 20, we have the free Salvaged Chute glider

Tier 21

At tier 21, we have a Lara Craft banner icon

Tier 22

At tier 22, we have the Lara Croft (25th Anniversary) skin

Tier 23

At tier 23, we have the free Jurasically Charged wrap

Tier 24

At tier 24, we have the Primal Hunter spray

Tier 25

At tier 25, we have the Skully Shout emoticon

Tier 26

At tier 26, we have the Chainsaur harvesting tool

Tier 27

At tier 27, we have 100 V-Bucks

Tier 28

At tier 28, we have the Jones’ Field Pack (Jump 15) back bling

Tier 29

At tier 29, we have the Tarana skin

Tier 30

At tier 30, we have the Bone Patrol glider

Tier 31

At tier 31, we have another banner icon

Tier 32

At tier 32, we have the Cardistry emote

Tier 33

At tier 33, we have the Primal Takedown loading screen

Tier 34

At tier 34, we have the Dino Deck back bling

Tier 35

At tier 35, we have 100 more V-Bucks

Tier 36

At tier 36, we have the Dino Feather contrail

Tier 37

At tier 37, we have the Tarana (X-Tinction Armor) style

Tier 38

At tier 38, we have the Crystal Axe of the Masters harvesting tool

Tier 39

At tier 39, we have the Acolyte’s Curse wrap

Tier 40

At tier 40, we have the Glyph Master spray

Tier 41

At tier 41, we have 100 more V-Bucks

Tier 42

At tier 42, we have the free Raise Up music

Tier 43

At tier 43 we have another banner icon

Tier 44

At tier 44, we have the Glyph Raider loading screen

Tier 45

At tier 45, we have the Soaring Cipher glider

Tier 46

At tier 46, we have the Endless Scroll back bling

Tier 47

At tier 47, we have 100 more free V-Bucks

Tier 48

At tier 48, we have the Chroma Flame contrail

Tier 49

At tier 49, we have the Jones’ Field Pack (Jump 31) back bling

Tier 50

At tier 50, we have the Raz skin

Tier 51

At tier 51, we have the Quite Curious emoticon

Tier 52

At tier 52, we have another 100 V-Bucks

Tier 53

At tier 53, we have the Dream Stance traversal and built-in emote for Raz

Tier 54

At tier 54, we have the Warp Wave contrail

Tier 55

At tier 55, we have the Wing of the Hill  loading screen

Tier 56

At tier 56, we have the Hatch Pack back bling

Tier 57

At tier 57, we have a free banner icon

Tier 58

At tier 58, we have 100 more V-Bucks

Tier 59

At tier 59, we have the Eggar glider

Tier 60

At tier 60, we have the Jones’ Field Pack (Jump 42) back bling

Tier 61

At tier 61, we have the Cluck skin

Tier 62

At tier 62, we have the Boots ‘N’ Cats emote

Tier 63

At tier 63, we have the Bawk Off spray

Tier 64

At tier 64, we have the Drummies harvesting tool

Tier 65

At tier 65, we have the Eggy emoticon

Tier 66

At tier 66, we have the Clucking Mad wrap

Tier 67

At tier 67, we have the Hatch Pack (Slurpy) back bling

Tier 68

At tier 68, we have 100 more V-Bucks

Tier 69

At tier 69, we have the Cluck (Slurpy) style

Tier 70

At tier 70, we have the Wild music

Tier 71

At tier 71, we have the free Daughter of Trigon spray

Tier 72

At tier 72, we  have the Soaring Soul-Self glider

Tier 73

At tier 73, we have 100 V-Bucks

Tier 74

At tier 74, we have the Power of Azarath emoticon

Tier 75

At tier 75, we have the Zero Bloom wrap

Tier 76

At tier 76, we have the Jones’ Field Pack (Jump 88) back bling

Tier 77

At tier 77, we have the Rebirth Raven skin

Tier 78

At tier 78, we have the Axe-Tral Form harvesting tool

Tier 79

At tier 79, we have another 100 V-Bucks

Tier 80

At tier 80, we have the Raven’s Wrath Loading Screen

Tier 81

At tier 81, we have a free banner icon

Tier 82

At tier 82, we have the Dimensional Gate back bling

Tier 83

At tier 83, we have the Azarath Metrion Zinthos! emote

Tier 84

At tier 84, we have 100 V-Bucks

Tier 85

At tier 85, we have the Raven (Classic) skin

Tier 86

At tier 86 of the Fortnite Battle Pass, we have the Spire’s Reach wrap

Tier 87

At tier 87, we have the free The Spire’s Shadow loading screen

Tier 88

At tier 88, we have another banner icon

Tier 89

At tier 89, we have the Spire Fire glider

Tier 90

At tier 90, we have the Bananope emoticon

Tier 91

At tier 91, we have the Kablammo! spray

Tier 92

At tier 92, we have 100 V-Bucks

Tier 93

At tier 93, we have the free Soul’s Reach back bling

Tier 94

At tier 94, we have the Conduit Crasher contrail

Tier 95

At tier 95, we have the Spire Master spray

Tier 96

At tier 96, we have the Spire Flame harvesting tool

Tier 97

At tier 97, we have another banner icon

Tier 98

At tier 98, we have the Spire Spirit emoticon

Tier 99

At tier 99 we have another 100 free V-Bucks

Tier 100

At tier 100 of the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass, we have the wicked awesome Spire Assassin skin as well as the built-in Tower Guard emote

Ben Hestad
Hi! I'm Ben, I'm currently in college and I write about all things gaming, comics, and anime! I'm always looking for things to write about, so please reach out if you have any opportunities you feel would fit my skill set!

