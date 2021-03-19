What’s New in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass?

Another crazy season of Fortnite is upon us, and this time we’ve got a whole bunch of unexpected guests on the Battle Pass. Although, I guess it’s kind of expected at this point, what with all of the insane Fortnite collaborations going on nowadays like Star Wars, Marvel, and even some PlayStation and Xbox crossovers. Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is called “Primal” and includes a whole bunch of…well, primal things like pickaxes and gliders and backblings alike. So what all has been added in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass? Which characters, original and collabs, do we get to play as we progress through the pass? More importantly, I think most of us are asking who (or what) is the tier 100 skin?
Tier 1
At the first tier of the Battle Pass, we’ve got an Agent Jones skin.
Tier 2
At tier 2, we have a free banner icon
Tier 3
At tier 3, we have an Agent Jones spray
Tier 4
At tier 4, we have some free V-Bucks (x100)
Tier 5
At tier 5, we have an Agent Jones loading screen
Tier 6
At tier 6, we have an Agent Jones emoticon
Tier 7
At tier 7, we have the Clean Sweep traversal emote
Tier 8
At tier 8, we have the After Zero music
Tier 9
At tier 9, we have another Agent Jones loading screen
Tier 10
At tier 10, we have the Survivor’s Pack back bling
Tier 11
At tier 11, we have a Lara Croft emoticon
Tier 12
At tier 12, we have 100 V-Bucks
Tier 13
At tier 13, we have a free Lara Croft spray
Tier 14
At tier 14, we have the Jones’ Field Pack back bling
Tier 15
At tier 15, we have the Lara Croft skin
Tier 16
At tier 16, we have the Pry Axe harvesting tool
Tier 17
At tier 17, we have the Spelunker’s Special contrail
Tier 18
At tier 18, we have the Evasive Maneuvers traversal emote
Tier 19
At tier 19, we have 100 V-Bucks
Tier 20
At tier 20, we have the free Salvaged Chute glider
Tier 21
At tier 21, we have a Lara Craft banner icon
Tier 22
At tier 22, we have the Lara Croft (25th Anniversary) skin
Tier 23
At tier 23, we have the free Jurasically Charged wrap
Tier 24
At tier 24, we have the Primal Hunter spray
Tier 25
At tier 25, we have the Skully Shout emoticon
Tier 26
At tier 26, we have the Chainsaur harvesting tool
Tier 27
At tier 27, we have 100 V-Bucks
Tier 28
At tier 28, we have the Jones’ Field Pack (Jump 15) back bling
Tier 29
At tier 29, we have the Tarana skin
Tier 30
At tier 30, we have the Bone Patrol glider
Tier 31
At tier 31, we have another banner icon
Tier 32
At tier 32, we have the Cardistry emote
Tier 33
At tier 33, we have the Primal Takedown loading screen
Tier 34
At tier 34, we have the Dino Deck back bling
Tier 35
At tier 35, we have 100 more V-Bucks
Tier 36
At tier 36, we have the Dino Feather contrail
Tier 37
At tier 37, we have the Tarana (X-Tinction Armor) style
Tier 38
At tier 38, we have the Crystal Axe of the Masters harvesting tool
Tier 39
At tier 39, we have the Acolyte’s Curse wrap
Tier 40
At tier 40, we have the Glyph Master spray
Tier 41
At tier 41, we have 100 more V-Bucks
Tier 42
At tier 42, we have the free Raise Up music
Tier 43
At tier 43 we have another banner icon
Tier 44
At tier 44, we have the Glyph Raider loading screen
Tier 45
At tier 45, we have the Soaring Cipher glider
Tier 46
At tier 46, we have the Endless Scroll back bling
Tier 47
At tier 47, we have 100 more free V-Bucks
Tier 48
At tier 48, we have the Chroma Flame contrail
Tier 49
At tier 49, we have the Jones’ Field Pack (Jump 31) back bling
Tier 50
At tier 50, we have the Raz skin
Tier 51
At tier 51, we have the Quite Curious emoticon
Tier 52
At tier 52, we have another 100 V-Bucks
Tier 53
At tier 53, we have the Dream Stance traversal and built-in emote for Raz
Tier 54
At tier 54, we have the Warp Wave contrail
Tier 55
At tier 55, we have the Wing of the Hill loading screen
Tier 56
At tier 56, we have the Hatch Pack back bling
Tier 57
At tier 57, we have a free banner icon
Tier 58
At tier 58, we have 100 more V-Bucks
Tier 59
At tier 59, we have the Eggar glider
Tier 60
At tier 60, we have the Jones’ Field Pack (Jump 42) back bling
Tier 61
At tier 61, we have the Cluck skin
Tier 62
At tier 62, we have the Boots ‘N’ Cats emote
Tier 63
At tier 63, we have the Bawk Off spray
Tier 64
At tier 64, we have the Drummies harvesting tool
Tier 65
At tier 65, we have the Eggy emoticon
Tier 66
At tier 66, we have the Clucking Mad wrap
Tier 67
At tier 67, we have the Hatch Pack (Slurpy) back bling
Tier 68
At tier 68, we have 100 more V-Bucks
Tier 69
At tier 69, we have the Cluck (Slurpy) style
Tier 70
At tier 70, we have the Wild music
Tier 71
At tier 71, we have the free Daughter of Trigon spray
Tier 72
At tier 72, we have the Soaring Soul-Self glider
Tier 73
At tier 73, we have 100 V-Bucks
Tier 74
At tier 74, we have the Power of Azarath emoticon
Tier 75
At tier 75, we have the Zero Bloom wrap
Tier 76
At tier 76, we have the Jones’ Field Pack (Jump 88) back bling
Tier 77
At tier 77, we have the Rebirth Raven skin
Tier 78
At tier 78, we have the Axe-Tral Form harvesting tool
Tier 79
At tier 79, we have another 100 V-Bucks
Tier 80
At tier 80, we have the Raven’s Wrath Loading Screen
Tier 81
At tier 81, we have a free banner icon
Tier 82
At tier 82, we have the Dimensional Gate back bling
Tier 83
At tier 83, we have the Azarath Metrion Zinthos! emote
Tier 84
At tier 84, we have 100 V-Bucks
Tier 85
At tier 85, we have the Raven (Classic) skin
Tier 86
At tier 86 of the Fortnite Battle Pass, we have the Spire’s Reach wrap
Tier 87
At tier 87, we have the free The Spire’s Shadow loading screen
Tier 88
At tier 88, we have another banner icon
Tier 89
At tier 89, we have the Spire Fire glider
Tier 90
At tier 90, we have the Bananope emoticon
Tier 91
At tier 91, we have the Kablammo! spray
Tier 92
At tier 92, we have 100 V-Bucks
Tier 93
At tier 93, we have the free Soul’s Reach back bling
Tier 94
At tier 94, we have the Conduit Crasher contrail
Tier 95
At tier 95, we have the Spire Master spray
Tier 96
At tier 96, we have the Spire Flame harvesting tool
Tier 97
At tier 97, we have another banner icon
Tier 98
At tier 98, we have the Spire Spirit emoticon
Tier 99
At tier 99 we have another 100 free V-Bucks
Tier 100
At tier 100 of the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass, we have the wicked awesome Spire Assassin skin as well as the built-in Tower Guard emote