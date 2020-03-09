When Bob Ross Joins The Super Smash Bros Universe

Bob Ross vs. Mario…it really doesn’t have a ring to it but it did apparently strike someone’s funny bone in the right way to spark a video idea. Michael Gwilliam of Dexerto had more to say about this video. One should note thought that even as he went savage on the fire-tossing plumber Bob really didn’t get all that worked up, as he remained largely calm throughout the episode and wasn’t really perturbed. Someone had to be bored with too much free time for this one, no matter if people think it’s inventive and creative. True, it is that and more, but it’s also a little nuts considering that Bob Ross was one of the most chill guys on TV and didn’t appear to be the type to so much as swat a fly. Of course when someone lobs a fireball at you there’s a good chance that you might retaliate and do so with a lot more gusto than the initial attack, just so the attacker gets the point. Still, someone might have been eating the paints to have come up with this idea. It’s nice to see people’s ideas on YouTube sometimes and it’s definitely enough to think that everyone has something to contribute, but there are times that videos make a person think that the thought process for the current video is something beyond strange.
When you think it over, both Bob and Mario have been a part of our culture for a long time now, and while Mario is still around while Bob passed away, their influence has still been felt throughout the years since it’s been noted that Bob’s style of painting and his show are still relaxing and worth talking about from time to time. His scenic landscapes and ‘happy little trees’ have sparked a lot of talks in which painting is kind of the byproduct as the discussions go down all sorts of pathways concerning his art, his life’s work, and other matters that eventually come into the conversation. For a lot of people Bob’s show was a relaxing moment to use as a means to calm down and perhaps even drift off to sleep with his relaxing voice in the background and something that they could use as a balm against a bad and very tiring day. For others it was actually pretty instructional and provided a great deal of time and patience to learn a new skill either as a hobby or something they might want to pursue.
Mario on the other hand has been kind of a violent character despite hiding behind his charming demeanor and positive attitude throughout the years. Many people have actually described the plumber in a manner that’s less than appealing since it’s true that he does squish his enemies and knock some of them out of their shells before using said shells as weapons. But if you look at it that way then it kind of ruins the whole idea of the game when it’s all said and done since like it or not he is the good guy and the overall protagonist of the series. But if you talk to a number of people these days Mario is actually what might pass as toxic masculinity since he basically stomps on his enemies, he takes mushrooms to get stronger, throws fire at other creatures, and perpetuates the idea of the damsel in distress since he’s always going after Princess Peach, who’s been kidnapped by Bowser. But of course, if you believe all that then it’s possible that you might be taking video games a tad too seriously and need to find a quiet place to lie down.
Pitting Bob against Mario though is something that a lot of people might never have thought of if only because they’re so opposite and so not related when it comes to pop culture references. One is calm, composed, and was actually a real person, while the other is about as much of a stereotype as can be and was designed to be violent and confrontational. So of course a lot of people might have thought that Bob wouldn’t stand a chance since Mario has more weapons at his disposal and is able to jump, toss fire, and stomp on people all the live-long day. But Bob obviously had a little surprise that Mario wasn’t expecting and effectively brushed the plumber off as though he was nothing. Yes, there was a pun there, and no I’m not ashamed. Bob Ross and Mario are the types of characters that can be looked at in various ways, one with a great deal of respect and the other with some admiration since he’s been around for so long. Both have contributed greatly to the entertainment industry in their own time, and both of them have been loved by the fans for a long time as well. Ally Foster of News.com has more to say on the matter.