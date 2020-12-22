Which Jedi Will Be The One To Seek Out Baby Yoda?

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you need to be keeping up with The Mandalorian. The most recent episode, The Tragedy, was one of the best episodes in the series. A lot happened and just in case you’ve haven’t seen it, in which case, shame on you, but for real, spoilers ahead. You’ve been warned, so watch it right now on Disney+ if you haven’t. If you have, then we can let our little Star Wars fans geek out and talk about Star Wars. First of all, our boy Boba Fett is back, bigger and badder than ever. He got his armor back and in an unexpected turn of events, he actually fought for the right side. Watching him plow through those Stormtroopers made the eight-year-old me go nuts. I was expecting him to duke it out with Mando, but now he’s actually fighting alongside him. Talk about unexpected.
Now that he and Mando are buddies now, they got to go rescue Baby Yoda. Yeah, that’s still his real name for me. If we’re still calling Mando Mando and not Din Djarin, then we’re going to not call Baby Yoda Grogu. As for Baby Yoda, he’s finally back in the hands of the Empire. Seriously, where did Mando throw that jetpack?! Then again, it would’ve been hard to shoot the Dark Troopers in mid-air while they were carrying Baby Yoda. Let’s give him a break on that one. Oh, and can we just appreciate that Mando and Boba Fett are plotting a heist to bust Bill Burr out of space prison? Seriously, this show just keeps getting more and more epic.
I want to talk about the episode’s most eyebrow-raising moment, however. Mando did exactly what Ahsoka Tano told him to do. He took Baby Yoda to the right planet, he placed him on that magical rock, and then stuff happened. There was a force field around him and it looked like he used the force to call out for other Jedi. At least that’s what Ahsoka claimed would happen. What we need to remember is that she really didn’t guarantee anything. She said that IF there are any remaining Jedi throughout the galaxy, they will sense Baby Yoda’s presence and go to him. Well, Baby Yoda did his thing. Did any Jedi sense him? That remains to be seen.
Let’s say for arguments sake that a Jedi did sense him. Which Jedi will be the one to seek out and train Baby Yoda? I think, as Star Wars fans, our first thought would be that a familiar Jedi will be the one to seek him out. There are many names that come to mind, especially if you read the comics. If you don’t, I’ll bring up some familiar names that movie-lovers will recognize. One of my top candidates if Mace Windu. That’s right, I’m not fully convinced that he’s dead. Since Rey heard his voice in Rise of Skywalker, he probably did die by the time those events happened, but that’s a long gap between that and The Mandalorian.
Mace Windu got his hand cut off, was electrocuted, and force pushed out of a building. That’s a lot to kill maybe the average Jedi, but Mace Windu isn’t the average Jedi. Right under Yoda, he’s the greatest of the Jedi. He’s one of the most powerful Jedi ever, even tapping into the dark side to give him powers that other Jedi don’t have. Despite what happened to him in Revenge of the Sith, there’s still a chance that he’s still alive. Samuel L. Jackson has even supported the idea and is game for reprising his role. If he wants it, then please give him a call.
Other than wanting to see Mace Windu return to Star Wars, he is a top candidate to train Baby Yoda. If he is still alive, he’s probably spending his time licking his wounds and lying low. He knows how powerful the emperor is and wouldn’t want to risk using the force to blow his cover. After all that time lying low, I bet he’s looking for some payback. If he sense Baby Yoda, then this would be his opportunity for it. Not just that, but he was also one of the most dedicated Jedi to the Order and vehemently followed their way of life. Training Baby Yoda would also allow him to rebuild a new Jedi Order. If he still holds their beliefs in high regard and wants to bring that back to the galaxy, he can start with training Baby Yoda. There would be no better teacher.
Also, now that Boba Fett is buddied up with Mando, just imagine if Mace Windu found them. If he’s the first thing Boba sees, there will be an epic fight between them. As entertaining as that would be, I have another name in mind. When we saw Ahsoka Tano, she asked about Grand Admiral Thrawn. If Thrawn is lurking around somewhere in the galaxy, then so is Ezra Bridger. We saw Ezra go through a journey similar to Luke’s. He began as a naive teenager with big dreams. As Rebels went on, he grew to become a highly skilled Jedi Knight. He owes a great deal of that to Ahsoka Tano.
Perhaps Ahsoka was never meant to be Baby Yoda’s teacher. However, maybe she was meant to train the Jedi who was meant to be Baby Yoda’s teacher. Years have passed since we’ve last seen Ezra. By the time of The Mandalorian, he’s older and probably wiser, and honed his skills on top of it. It would be interesting to see him as a much different character, being more on the level as a Jedi Master. Training Baby Yoda would be his chance to prove how much he’s developed since we’ve last seen him and would make him worthy for the title. If the Jedi that sense Baby Yoda isn’t him, I have a feeling we’ll see Ezra again in the Ahsoka series. Yes, I still believe that’ll happen.
Now let’s say a Jedi we’re all familiar with doesn’t sense Baby Yoda. I’ve always said that Star Wars needs to expand the franchise. If they want to do that, they need to give us more original characters. That’s what turned us onto The Mandalorian in the first place. We like seeing new faces and a new Jedi to train Baby Yoda would be a welcomed addition to the franchise. I have a feeling that’s where they’re going with this and I’ll take a character we haven’t seen before. Plus, it’ll be most beneficial for Mando to have two Jedi as allies. What are your thoughts, Star Wars fans?