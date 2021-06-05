10 Things You Didn’t Know about Whindersson Nunes

Whindersson Nunes is a name you do not easily forget. Not only is it a long and memorable one, but it’s also the name of a famous online creator who has made some big things happen in his own life. If you don’t recognize his name, we can assure you it’s because you don’t know who this young man is. It also makes us realize that it’s time for us to find out as much as we can about him, what he’s doing with his life, and how he has managed to turn his love of sharing comedy online into a massively successful YouTube venture. Here’s what we know.
1. He is Brazilian
Whindersson Nunes Batista was born and raised in Brazil. He comes from a small town called Palmeira do Piaui, Piaui. It’s not a place most of us have heard of if we are not from the Brazil area, but it’s where he spent most of his life. His entire childhood was spent living here and making memories.
2. He Was the Most Subscribed YouTube Channel
While his YouTube channel did not take off right away – more about that later – he ended up finding the success he wanted. In 2016, his YouTube channel was the most subscribed to in his entire country. However, it was passed a year-and-a-half later. He still maintains 37th place for most subscribers in his country, though.
3. He is Young
Nunes is a young guy. He was born on January 5, 1995. He celebrated his 26th birthday in 2021, and it was a good year for him. His channel is doing well, he is gaining fame each and every day, and he is making big things happen in his life.
4. He Was Young When He Decided His Future
At the age of 15, Nunes made the decision to begin working on a YouTube Channel. He’s a funny guy, and he wanted to share his comedy with others. He began his channel hoping he could be recognized quickly, but things did not work out. No matter how much effort he put into his comedy and his singing, he could not find anyone who would make his work go viral.
5. He Left Home With No Place to Go
When he first began his YouTube career, he did a lot to see if he could become famous. It did not work out right away, but it also took some time. He decided his home was not working out for him, so he left and went to Teresina. He didn’t have a home, and he didn’t have a prospect for a home, either. Thankfully, another YouTube star asked him to come live with him for some time, and that is how he get his start.
6. He Got Married and Divorced in Two Years
He dated his then-girlfriend, Luisa Sonza, for some time prior to their marriage. They surprised their fans on February 28, 2018, when they got married. Fans were excited for the couple, and they had no idea their marriage would last only two years. They announced on April 29, 2020, they’d decided to get divorced. Their marriage was over, and that shocked fans more than their marriage did.
7. He Remains Friendly with His Ex
While he and his ex-wife are no longer married, they do remain friendly. Their divorce was not a bad one that ended with blame and anger and animosity for one another. In fact, they actually spent their time being married focused on the fact that they’d grown apart. They simply did not want to remain married.
8. He’s Doing Well
As of 2021, Whindersson Nunes has an estimated net worth of approximately $5.5 million. He is doing quite well with his successful online career, and he shows no signs of slowing down in the near future. In fact, he is continuing to come up with new and creative ideas for his channels so that he continues to grow by providing interesting content.
9. He Does Value his Privacy
When he is not online sharing his work, he is not sharing much of anything. Despite being an online personality whose sole job is to share things online, he doesn’t share too much of his personal life. He does manage to keep some of it to himself, which is a wise decision.
10. He is Currently Single
While he may very well have a girlfriend or be dating someone we don’t know about, he is not a married man any longer. He only announced his divorce in 2020, and it does not appear he decided to jump back into the dating pool right away.