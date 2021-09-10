Who Are The Members Of Marvel’s Eternals?

“When you love something, you protect it.” or at least that’s the philosophy that Marvel’s new band of heroes, The Eternals, live by. Marvel’s Eternals is a brand new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe releasing this November 5th in theaters. It takes place after half the population of Earth returns by the hand of Tony Stark during the events that took place in Endgame. This sudden reemergence of half the population has triggered something known as the emergence. The emergence is something that revolves around Deviants, the evil counterparts to the celestial beings known as Eternals that have lived on Earth for over 7000 years. It’s one of the most unique stories being told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’re excited to see how they are showcased in films.
So who are the Eternals? The comics describe them as “The Eternals’ bodily cells contain cosmic energy, and they maintain constant mental control over every molecule of their bodies. Eternals are virtually immortal and can be restored to life even if the molecules of their bodies are scattered. All Eternals possess the capacity for superhuman strength, telepathy, flight, teleportation, illusion-casting, transmutation of organic and inorganic matter, and the generation of various forms of energy from their bodies, including force, heat, light, and other electromagnetic radiation. Some Eternals have devoted themselves to specializing in a particular facet of their powers, and can increase their proficiency in one area by decreasing their power in another.” Let’s take a look at the ten new heroes coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this fall.
Sersi
Sersi can manipulate non-sentient matter. In the comics, it was said that “In recent years, the Celestials returned to Earth to judge humanity, the Eternals, and their other creation, the Deviants. Sersi became involved in the struggle, enjoying the adventure, but caring little for combat. By this time, Sersi had become a famous entertainer in New York, hosting parties at her loft for film stars, superheroes, and other influential people. She often entertained with her powers, which her normal human guests believed to be stage magic”. In the film, she is married to a human and is said to have a much deeper level of respect and love for humans compared to her other Eternal counterparts. She is played by Gemma Chan. You might recognize her for her recent films Crazy Rich Asians, Raya, and The Last Dragon, Fantastic Beasts. We’re excited to see her bring the role of Sersi to life.
Ikaris
Ikaris will be played by Richard Madden, who you may recognize from his star role in the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones series. From what we’ve seen from the trailer Ikaris has the ability to fly and shoot high-energy beams from his eyes. We’re excited to see how Richard approaches this role. In the comics “Ikaris possesses the conventional abilities of the Eternals of Earth. His body is augmented by cosmic energy, and he has total mental control over his entire molecular structure. He is virtually immune to injury and can regenerate his entire body if need be. He is also immune to disease, aging, and extreme temperatures. Only total molecular dispersal can kill an Eternal.” He is also known as the Prime Eternal, the most powerful of the beings.
Kingo
Kingo, who will be played by Kumail Nanjiani, “With the powers of an Eternal, Japan’s famous movie star Kingo Sunen relies on his skills as a Samurai on any film set or in any battle that threatens his people.” This is all we can take away from the Marvel description of his origins. We’re hoping to learn a lot more about him once the movie is released on November 5th. He can manipulate energy power with his hands and is the only Eternal to really go out of his way to bask in the limelight. Most have stayed mostly undercover. We’re excited to see Kumail Nanjiani take on this role. We still remember when pictures first surfaced of his Marvel body transformation so we’re eager to know just exactly what his character will be doing that commands that sort of grueling work regiment.
Sprite
Sprite is the youngest looking of the Eternals but like them, she is thousands of years old. Sprite will be played by Lia McHugh, a fifteen-year-old actress known for her role on The Lodge. Sprite seems to be one of the Eternals more in tune with her abilities able to “Sprite’s body is augmented by cosmic energy, like other Earth Eternals, and has complete control over his molecular structure. As a result, he can change his physical appearance and apparent age, but will always be mentally a child, and be treated as such by other Eternals. He is virtually immune to disease, aging and extreme temperatures and can regenerate from any injury that does not totally disperse his molecules or cosmic energy. Like other Eternals he can be reactivated by Celestial technology after death, but this process can be stopped by other Eternals. He can manipulate gravitons to levitate objects or fly at 760 mph. He can also teleport himself over great distances, but finds the process unnerving.”
Phastos
Phastos is a genius among the Eternals. He uses his abilities to create weaponry and gadgets beyond the scope of regular human beings. He will be played by Brian Tyree Henry, known for his role in Atlanta. We’re eager to see just how Phastos is represented and what kind of inventions he brings to the table when the Deviants emerge.
Makkari
Makkari is incredibly fast. The comics describe her as “the fastest Eternal known to exist. Before his regeneration by the Dreaming Celestial, Makkari could travel beyond the speed of light but risked placing himself out of sync with normal space/time by reaching his highest speeds. Makkari sacrificed most of his powers (including molecular rearrangement, flight, and energy projection) to achieve these higher speeds. Since his regeneration, Makkari’s optimum speed is not known but is likely Mach 3. Makkari normally wears a bodysuit with a helmet that can withstand the rigors of high-velocity movement. Via pure manipulation of gravitons, he can levitate himself and others at up to 850 mph. Additionally, he can teleport, but seldom utilizes this power because of the discomfort it causes him.” She is played by Lauren Ridloff most notably known for The Walking Dead and The Sound of Metal.
Druig
Druig has the ability to manipulate the minds of others. He is played by Barry Keoghan who is known for his role in Dunkirk. We’re excited to see to what extent Druig can manipulate minds and how this allows him to live among humans. The comics describe his abilities as “Like all Eternals, Druig is normally immortal and invulnerable, and it would take the dispersal of most of his atoms to permanently slay him; currently his body is human and somewhat weakened, but if he is killed he will be reborn fully Eternal once more. While possessing all his species’ superhuman attributes, he has specialized in “changing,” manipulating reality. Superhumanly strong (Class 25), he can also fly, often preferring to do so on fire or earth platforms generated out of the air; teleport; telepathically sense someone’s psychological vulnerabilities or control their minds; and project energy from his hands or eyes, most commonly flame.”
Gilgamesh
Gilgamesh will be played by Don Lee. Gilgamesh ” has typical Eternal powers such as levitation/flight (around 600 mph), extreme longevity, virtual indestructibility, emission of heat/light/force blasts from his eyes and hands, matter transmutation (minor skill only), illusion casting, near-limitless stamina, and superhuman strength (class 100). He hand-crafts his own battle armor, and Sprite created space armor enabling him to function in a vacuum.” He is described as a more close combat fighter who handles enemies with his fists.
Ajak
Ajak “possesses the conventional powers of the Eternals, including superhuman strength enabling him to lift 25 tons, complete control over the atoms of his body allowing him to regenerate after virtually any injury, the ability to project cosmic energy from his eyes or hands in the form of heat, light or concussive force, teleportation, flight at the speed of sound and the ability to rearrange the molecular structure of objects. Ajak is also a brilliant archaeologist and skilled wrestler”\ She will be played by Salma Hayek who is known for her roles in Friday and The Hitman’s Bodyguard.
Thena
Thena is “a second-generation Eternal (an evolutionary offshoot of humanity created by experiments performed by the Celestials), being the eldest daughter of Zuras, leader of the Eternals of Earth, and Cybele. Although she has lived for over 4,000 years, Thena is still considered a young woman by Eternal standards. At her birth, she was named Azura in honor of her father, Zuras.” She is played by Angelina Jolie who you might know from her role in the recent critically acclaimed film, Maleficent. We’re excited to learn more about all the Eternals when the film releases this November 5th.