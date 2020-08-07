Who is Kattie from Marrying Millions?

The idea of being part of a show titled “Marrying Millions,” might just make people think a little something different than what it means. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, you might wonder if this is a situation in which men and women are actively and honestly seeking millionaires to marry for a comfortable life. The premise is a little off-center, but the show is entertaining. Right now, the world is excited to learn as much as possible about Kattie. She’s a young woman on the show who is ready for her future to begin, and we want to know as much about her as possible.
1. She’s Dating Kevin David
If you don’t know who he is, he’s a 30-something who made it his mission in life to become his own boss, live free, and make as much money as possible. That’s what he’s been doing now for a long time, and he’s made his money in eCommerce, writing, and now touring the world to talk about how you, too, can become a millionaire doing what he’s doing.
2. They Met in Mexico
Kattie was down in Mexico at the same time as Kevin. He was there to speak at a conference, and he saw her walk through the door. For him, it was instant. We don’t know if he calls it love at first sight, but when he saw her walk through the door that day, he had to get to know her better. He knew right away he had to meet her, and that she was someone special.
3. Kattie Felt the Same
She also thought the same when she saw him, but we don’t know when she first noticed him. She did have instant feelings for him, however, and things really did progress nicely for them. They had a great time with one another, and they hit it off. He was right about her, she was right about him, and they seem like they are right for one another.
4. Her Friends Don’t Like Kevin
He has a net worth around $50 million, but we get to see him on the show asking her to split the dinner bill with him when they go out on a date. Her friends aren’t big fans of his, and they don’t like that he is so cheap with her. She’s not wealthy, and they think that he needs to be a little more generous with her. But, we think that this speaks volumes to the fact that she is clearly not with him for his money.
5. She’s 23
She is still very young. He’s 30, and she is only 23. She actually went to Mexico to hear him speak, and it never occurred to her that she would get to meet him in person, let alone become his girlfriend over time. That worked out for them, for now, despite their age difference.
6. She’s Not on Social Media
It seems that Kattie is not a woman who is involved in the social media life. She does not appear to have any sort of social media accounts, which means that we don’t know where to find her personal information or anything about her. Her boyfriend is all over the internet, but they don’t seem to share anything personal about their lives on his networks.
7. They are Very Private
It is next to impossible to find out anything about this couple. Despite the fact that they are on a reality show with one another, we cannot find much information about them anywhere else. We don’t know if they are still together. We don’t know what she does for a living. We don’t know anything.
8. She Loves Him
If Kattie does make one thing clear in her show and in her interview, it’s that she loves her boyfriend and that they are very happy together. Her friends might not like that he is very cheap when it comes to spending money on her, but she’s not that worried about it. She’s made it clear that she is not with him for this aspect of his life, and that they are happy no matter what. She calls their love pure.
9. They are One of the Most “Normal” Couples
During their season of this hit reality show, they do seem to be one of the most ‘normal’ couples on the show. We don’t say that with anything negative, but there is not a huge age difference. From what we can tell, they are the minority in that aspect, and there is only one or two other couples who are the same age on the show. The rest appear to be young 20-something women and men in their late 60s, which is one of those things that just doesn’t look good.
10. She Thinks He’s Really Weird About Money
One thing she says in her interviews is that her boyfriend is really weird about spending money on her, but she doesn’t seem to mind it other than thinking it’s a little strange. To each his own, we suppose. Perhaps he will change if they decide to one day get married.