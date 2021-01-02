Who Is Responsible For Wanda Maximoff’s Fantasy In WandaVision?

If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you might be suffering from withdrawal. We were supposed to have two big Marvel movies this year and two shows. Instead, they were all delayed to next year. Yeah, that stinks, but with COVID still plaguing our country, we just have to be patient. 2020 has been a Marvel-less year, but starting next month, we are getting our first Marvel product. In fact, it’s the first MCU show ever. We’ll be getting WandaVision with some familiar faces, including a dead character. Oh, and also some characters we haven’t seen since 2013. Does anyone really miss Darcy from the first two Thor movies? These are indeed strange times.
Out of all the upcoming MCU shows coming to Disney+, WandaVision is the one that really intrigues me. When I say “intrigue”, I don’t really mean excited. I’m excited for Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Moon Knight, but there’s something different about WandaVision. When I first heard about it and read about the concept, I wondered many things. The main thing I wondered was basically a big WTF. First off, what’s with the 1950’s setting where Wanda and Vision are living as a happily married couple? On top of that, why is Vision there? He died in Infinity War, didn’t he? Actually yes, but then again, this is the world of comics Disney is meddling with here. And in the realm of comics, things get weird.
After reading about WandaVision, I thought that it couldn’t get much weirder than that. After seeing those trailers for it, I once again thought the same thing. However, the trailers did basically confirm that something fishy is going on with Wanda Maximoff. Is Vision alive again? Probably not, as the trailers heavily imply that Wanda is living through some kind of illusion. That can only mean that someone is manipulating her and giving her the life she always wanted. She won’t question it, but she’ll eventually learn that what she’s living is a lie.
This is an interesting concept to me, but this still makes me curious. If someone is manipulating Wanda, then who is that someone? In fact, why would they be messing with her so that she’ll be living a fantasy with a dead Vision? My theory: this villain is afraid of what Wanda can do and wants to keep her in check. Or perhaps this villain wants to run this like an experiment and see how Wanda will react if she lives through her fantasy and gets it snatched away from her? These are plausible theories, but it still doesn’t answer who could be behind this elaborate scheme.
Now that Marvel is expanding their villains, I have a few candidates in mind on who could be behind Wanda’s fantasy. Now that Marvel is getting more heroes, they need different kinds of villains to fight. There’s the physical ones, the tech-savy ones, the monsters, and the manipulators. Loki was a great manipulator-type of villain, but he was strikingly human. Even though he was actually a Frost Giant, he was small for one and had a regular human appearance. He was always great and one of Marvel’s top villains, but Marvel can find a way to top him.
Now that Loki is taking on a more anti-hero role, there needs to be another villain like him. I’m talking about a cunning manipulator who can operate in the shadows while being immensely powerful himself. What can also separate himself from Loki is by being far less human-looking. I’m talking about going to the more mystical territory of Marvel and really flexing those type of villains. These are some of the most powerful villains Marvel has to offer and they can easily manipulate Wanda into believing that Vision is alive again.
The first candidate I have in mind is the devil of Marvel Comics. He’s been in a Marvel movie before, only he wasn’t really the character. In fact, he was just Peter Fonda. I’m referring to Mephisto, a villain who caused a lot of pain for many Marvel characters. If you could point to a Satan in Marvel, Mephisto fits the bill perfectly. He runs his own realm which is basically the hell of Marvel and has all kinds of mystical powers. His most powerful ability, however, is his masterful cunning skills of manipulation.
His trademark is tricking people into making deals that they normally wouldn’t make because they’re duped into getting something they want. He’ll grant their wish, but he takes something from them in return. He’s the kind of villain who will give you what you want, but will twist it so that it’ll become your worst nightmare. Mephisto has done these things to Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and even Doctor Doom.
Would he make Wanda live in a fantasy to manipulate her feelings and trick her into thinking Vision is alive again? Most definitely. However, if we’re thinking about the bigger picture of the MCU, we have to think about where Wanda’s journey will take her. Kevin Feige himself confirmed that WandaVision will tie into the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. That’s exciting news and it sets up for many possibilities.
This makes me believe that a particular Doctor Strange villain could be responsible for Wanda’s fantasy. I’m talking about the villain called Nightmare. He’s a major villain to Doctor Strange and Ghost Rider, understandably so, given that he’s a literal demon. If that isn’t scary enough, he has means and the abilities to make Wanda believe that she’s living a totally different life.
There’s a reason why this villain is called Nightmare. His primary power is to capture a sleeping person’s subconscious. Once he does that, he can bring them to his realm and torment them however he pleases. He’s basically the Freddy Krueger of Marvel. This is the kind of thing that could be happening to Wanda during WandaVision. But why is Nightmare doing this to her? That question could be answered by the end of the series or when we reach the Doctor Strange sequel. That will directly lead to Wanda’s partnership with Doctor Strange where they will fight Nightmare together.
What say you, Marvel fans? Do you think Mephisto or Nightmare is responsible for Wanda’s fantasy? We’ll find out the answers very soon.