Who Is The Luke Skywalker-Level Cameo In WandaVision?

Does everyone remember when Luke Skywalker showed up in the season finale of the second season of The Mandalorian? Better question, do you remember how you felt? I’m pretty sure I felt the same way everyone else felt when we just saw his black glove. All the blood in my body just went into full chaos mode and I enjoyed every minute of it. Seeing Luke again, done properly on top of it, was a great moment for me and I strongly believe we’ll get more young Luke in future Star Wars Disney+ shows.
I bring up Luke Skywalker because it seems we’ll be getting a cameo that’s on that same level in WandaVision. Elizabeth Olsen sat down in an interview with TVLine and was asked point-blank if we’ll be getting a Luke Skywalker-level cameo in future WandaVision episodes. She didn’t details, as expected, but she did simply answer with a quick yes. That’s all we needed to hear and it’s enough to get us pumped.
Let’s also keep in mind that Paul Bettany himself has said that there is a secret character coming soon. However, he also said that the character is played by an actor that he’s never worked with before and how that excited him.
These comments from both actors really raises some questions. For one, we all really want to know who the secret character is and who’s playing him. Is it an MCU veteran or a new character that we’ve been waiting to see? If it’s a Luke Skywalker-level cameo, then it’ll be a character that has had a significant impact on the MCU and one most fans liked. We should also wonder if Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are talking about the same person. If they are, then we’ll have to deduce carefully, but I’d like to have some fun with this and talk about the possible candidates who could live up to a Luke Skywalker-level cameo. And yes, I’m going to stretch the boundaries of the MCU.
Let’s begin with the candidates who I believe will not be the secret character. I believe these characters do have a chance of appearing in WandaVision. However, I ultimately think their chances are more slim and I’ll explain why. And for the record, I do think these particular characters will appear again, but not in WandaVision.
Tony Stark
For my first choice, I’ve decided to go big. Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, is sadly dead in the MCU. Robert Downey Jr. himself has kept saying that his time in the MCU is done, but do we really believe him? His relationship with Wanda was rather complicated, as he acted more like the tough parent. Despite her often contentious feelings towards him, Wanda held much respect for Tony in the end. It looks like she has control in her little fantasy of hers, but we’ve seen her sometimes lose control. What if she loses focus and she sees a hallucination of Tony Stark reminding her why her powers are so dangerous? This could bring us back to Civil War and prove why Tony was right about the dangers of uncheck power.
While having Tony Stark appear would be a nice surprise, I do think having him back so soon after Endgame would be too soon. Even if it’s just a hallucination, I don’t think Tony is significant enough to appear in Wanda’s fantasy. If she is going to lose control and see someone who will make her angry or hurt, it will be someone much worse than Tony. More on that later.
Captain America
Captain America was more of a kind father figure to Wanda compared to Tony. He consoled her during the events of Civil War and rescued her from the Raft. What if he came out of hiding to bring her back to reality? Wanda can easily use her powers to make him look young again and we’ll see Chris Evans sooner than expected. It would make sense, but I honestly think older Cap would prefer to let everyone think that he’s actually dead. We should also remember that Cap wasn’t the Avenger Wanda was closest with. The one who was the best mentor for her was actually Hawkeye, and I don’t think he’s big enough to be a Luke Skywalker-level cameo.
Professor Xavier
When will the mutants appear in the MCU? We fans just won’t let that go, but with Wanda becoming a more prominent character, it’s safe to assume they won’t be far away. Once Wanda realizes she’ll lose Vision again, she’ll probably go crazy. Who’s the best guy to help her try and control her powers? The one and only Professor Charles Xavier. It would make sense and we do want the X-Men, but I just don’t see WandaVision being the beginning of the X-Men in the MCU. If Wanda is going to go crazy, that’s something that can’t be resolved right away. We need to really see her lose control and having Professor Xavier come in to help would just seem too soon.
So those are the characters I believe won’t be the Luke Skywalker-level cameo. Now let’s have some real fun and talk about the characters who could very well be the secret character we want to see.
Ultron
Ultron is one of those dead MCU characters who I still don’t believe is really dead. He was a cool villain with an actual personality and for a killer robot, that really helped. Ultron’s name was already dropped in WandaVision and the very mention of his name made Wanda unhinged. Is that some foreshadowing? I would really like to see what another interaction between Wanda and Ultron would be like. Before Thanos killed Vision, Ultron took Wanda’s brother from her. If there is one villain who could appear during Wanda’s struggle to control her powers, it could certainly be Ultron. He caused her a lot of pain and him appearing again in some shape or form would probably cause Wanda to completely lose control. It could even break the fantasy completely and lead to Wanda going on a rampage.
Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)
Out of all the rumored Marvel characters that are supposed to return, I think everyone wants Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man back the most. I’ll be honest, I’m in that same boat. Is Tobey going to appear in the next Spider-Man movie? It’s not confirmed, but we know he’s coming back. We also know that WandaVision is going to tie into the next Doctor Strange. Doctor Strange would be the perfect guy to bring Tobey’s Spider-Man over from another universe, but I think Marvel can throw us a curveball by introducing him early. Somehow, some way, Tobey’s Spider-Man could’ve crossed over before the Multiverse opened and he could be low key lurking in the MCU.
Let’s also think about this, Paul Bettany hasn’t worked with Tobey yet and his Spider-Man would be the ultimate surprise. This could be the beginning stages to the Doctor Strange sequel and he could be the key to the Multiverse. Boy, I’m just dying to see him suit up again and please set him up with the classic Raimi movie music.
Magneto (Ian McKellen)
If we’re going to get the cameo of all cameos, why not have it be the father of Wanda? Again, we know the Multiverse is coming and that means all sorts of cameos are coming. However, the character who I believe will be the most impactful for Wanda is her own father, Magneto. Now, will we get Michael Fassbender or Ian McKellen? Personally, I’d like to see both, but this would be a good opportunity to see Ian McKellen become Magneto again.
If he does appear, he doesn’t necessarily have to be the same version we saw in the Fox X-Men movies. He’s old enough to pose as the father of Wanda or at least act as her father and lead her toward a darker path. Under Magneto’s guidance, Wanda will learn to embrace the darker side of her powers and try to stop those who will tell her to keep them on a leash. This could answer the question on how the mutants will be introduced in the MCU and tell us where Wanda and Pietro came from. Like I said, he might not even have to be her father. He could just be the adoptive father. Either way, I’m all for Ian McKellen’s return as Magneto.
Final Thoughts:
Well, there you have it, those are my candidates. I overall think Tobey or Ian McKellen are big enough characters to be on a Luke Skywalker-level cameo. No matter who it is, I think we’re in for quite an epic reveal.