Home
TV News
Who on the Show Cobra Kai Actually Knows Karate in Real Life?

Who on the Show Cobra Kai Actually Knows Karate in Real Life?

42 seconds ago

When it comes to the younger members of the cast it’s hard to say just who knows what on the cast of Cobra Kai, but so far things have been deemed as good enough since the show has endured three seasons and people are still loving it. This could be due to the fact that nothing is too flashy at this point and to be fair, those movements that have been a little hard to believe still tie into the idea of the show since the actors have been incorporating them as needed, not with every other move. Jacob Bertrand, aka Eli, and Tanner Buchanan, aka Robby, have the most training of the young students on set, while Xolo Mariduena has some experience since he started training for the show, but not nearly as much. As for Ralph Macchio, he’s only ever trained for the movies and for the show, meaning that he doesn’t really keep up with it and uses the training as he needs to for the role. That might disappoint a good number of people to hear the Daniel really isn’t as good in real life as he is in the movie, but William Zabka, Johnny, knew nothing coming into The Karate Kid, and once he started his training he kept moving forward with it, deciding to keep up the practice as he continued along. In fact, it’s been stated that his kids even got into karate, which is intriguing given his history with the movie and his current involvement in Cobra Kai.

One has to remember when watching a martial arts show or movie that not everyone that steps on screen and throws an expert punch or kick knows exactly what they’re doing with every move. In fact, some of the actors that are lauded as big action stars might actually be lost in a real fight since they’re only seen as tough on screen and would get walloped if they decided to get into a street fight. One thing that anyone should take from this is that in a street fight, unlike in Cobra Kai, the opponents aren’t bound to come at a person one at a time, and they’re not going to let a person see them coming, or that they might have a weapon. Even those that know their stuff in this show are likely well aware that fighting out in the open isn’t a great idea, since not only should a person that has training know better than to step into a fight with their skill set, but they should know that those challenging them to a fight aren’t bound to do so unless they believe that they have some sort of advantage. The idea that Daniel and Johnny were finally working together was great in season 3 of the show, but it’s still a show, and what happened might not have gone down the same way in real life.

Still, it’s interesting to learn just who has the skills, as Ralph apparently had an easier time learning because of his dance experience. It’s easy to give credit to everyone in the show however since they all tend to do a great job and make it look pretty good given that it’s not all fancy kicks and high-flying acrobatics that are going on. While such moves are impressive when it comes to appreciating them for their overall difficulty and the skilled look they give an actor, a lot of the forms and techniques that are employed in the movies and on TV are usually for show, while in Cobra Kai we at least get a few more technical movements that aren’t as pretty but feel as though they’d be far more useful since they’d perform the needed function and would offer a solid defense or offense. One thing about fighting that many people don’t appear to get at times is that while the flashy moves and impressive kicks can do damage if they land, they’re kind of useless against more skilled opponents that know how to block and counter. Cobra Kai has thus far kept things fairly simple and hasn’t delved into as much fantasy as could have happened at this point. The Karate Kid movies did kind of take things fast and loose at times, but the show is so far keeping it a little more low-key.

Whether the younger stars will keep up with karate or another form of fighting once the show is over and done with is difficult to say, but it does feel as though Ralph might do the same thing he’s been doing, train for the show and let it slip when it’s all said and done with. William might keep his enthusiasm for karate up, but again, it’s hard to say at of now. What can be said is that the show is only getting better with each season.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Who on the Show Cobra Kai Actually Knows Karate in Real Life?
George Orwell’s 1984 Is Becoming a 5-Part Limited Series
Making the Case for LeVar Burton to Be the Permanent Jeopardy Host
Why Qui-Gon Jinn Should Make An Appearance In The Obi-Wan Series
For the Love of God Please Don’t Make a Die Hard 6
Wonder Woman 1984 Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
Why We’ll Be Watching “Boss Level” With Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson
Why We’ll Be Watching “Bliss” with Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek
10 Things You Didn’t Know about DuShon Monique Brown
Remembering Jessica Campbell: Election Star Died at 38
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tamisha Iman
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ralph Amoussou
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5