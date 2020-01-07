Home
Who Should Play a Young Leia Organa in the Obi-Wan Series?

Jessica Fisher of GeekTyrant probably isn’t off the mark at all when it comes down to the casting call for the upcoming Obi-Wan series since like it or not, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa are going to need to show up a time or two since their lives are what made the original trilogy so great. But the question of who is going to play the role really depends on how far along the story line is going to be pushed, as in how many years have passed since Revenge of the Sith and the beginning of the show. It would make a lot more sense to introduce the twins as young kids since it gives a lot more leeway for the show to continue for a few seasons. But the question now of course would be just who would be selected to fill in for this role? There are a few ideas of course but some of the best actresses that might have taken the role have grown up throughout the years, and finding just one that might fit the bill might be kind of tough, and it might even be left up to finding an unknown or relative newcomer to the business to make it work. Here are just a couple of ideas though if the studio could make it work.

Like it or not the role is going to have to go to a white girl since trying to race-swap at this point would upset the casual and hardcore fans given that Leia has been white since the beginning of the story and to change things now would be disastrous. With that out of the way though an unknown actress and actor of the give age, around 8 or so seems to be desired, would be best since it would not only limit the expectations but would possibly allow for more forgiveness when taking into account any gaffes or big mistakes that might be made along the way. The only issue with hiring a known child actor on at this point is that looking at the pool a lot of those that are active in the business today are around age 10 or older and are growing up in such a way that they simply don’t look that young. It might take some doing and it might take a bit of training but these roles really need a younger set of kids that can play the parts and aren’t all that well known. When you think about it this makes sense considering that in the beginning not a lot of people knew about several of the actors that were brought on to play the most influential roles in the first trilogy. Heck, even if Harrison Ford had starred in a movie before he still wasn’t as big of a name in Star Wars and Mark Hamill was someone that a lot of people didn’t know. Amanda June Bell of Looper has a few ideas on who should play the part of the princess.

Hearing that Leia Organa will be a part of the Obi-Wan series is kind of odd since his story takes place mostly on Tatooine after the end of Revenge of the Sith, but it’s also likely that her mother and father will keep her apprised of the goings on of the galaxy as she gets older and decides that she wants to make a difference, which is how the character of Leia has been since her creation. Finding a young girl that has the same fire as Leia however and the same ability to be as rough and tough while still being able to conduct herself as a lady, which was rare if you’ve ever read the stories, will be a trick. At this point no names spring to mind since as I mentioned it would probably be best to simply find someone that has little to no experience and try to groom them for the part. The hope of course would be to find a kid that could be coached into this and not end up like Jake Lloyd since his first and only stint in Star Wars didn’t go so well and he ended up regretting a good portion of it. Finding someone that can take direction, bring the part to life, and perhaps even be like a younger shade of Carrie Fisher, high hopes I know, would be perfect. But at this point simply finding someone that could play the part would be great. Jedi Jarvie of Amino has a few picks that could prove interesting.

In the minds of a lot of people there will only ever be one Princess Leia, but at the very least finding someone that could stand in as her younger self would be great so long as the studio is willing to spend some time and resources to find the right kid to fit the role. The great part though is that despite being twins, Luke and Leia aren’t identical, so there’s a good amount of leeway there.


