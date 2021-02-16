Who Should Star in the Face/Off Sequel?

Now that we’re aware of a Face/Off sequel coming, not a remake or reboot, it feels safe to say that wondering just who is going to be placed on the cast is a fair question. It feels like too much of an effort to make John Travolta go through such a thing again or Sean Archer we should say. But it would be nice to see Archer make an appearance, and perhaps retire Castor Troy since a vendetta between the two was the reason for the movie in the first place since they knew each other a little too well, even without knowing everything about each other. But taking on a new look at the movie and having Travolta there as a sort of lead-in to the whole face-swapping idea once again feels like it would be a good idea since bringing in two other big-name stars might actually be a good idea to help this movie get the push that it would probably need to do something special. After having been over and done with for so long it’s fair to say that a lot of people didn’t feel the need for a sequel to this movie, but now that it’s apparently coming, perhaps casting a couple of popular actors for the next face-swap would be something that might work.
Here are a few duos that might work for the upcoming sequel.
5. Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling
Some of these are going to be seen as odd pairings since all of the actors on this list have been in action movies, but a few of them have been more convincing than others since they appeared to be made for such things. But with Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling, it feels as though there’s a lot of room for manic energy vs. calm energy since Cooper can go absolutely nutty at times while Gosling is usually the calm, cool, and collected individual that could be believable as the villain or the hero, which leaves a big opening as to what might be done between these two. My vote would be Gosling as the villain and Cooper as the overworked and stressed law enforcement agent.
4. Jesse Eisenberg and Ansel Elgort
This is one of the odder pairings simply because while both of them have been in action movies they’re not the most convincing of the bunch since they’re usually seen in dramas that are a little better than their action roles. But in this instance it does feel as though Eisenberg might actually make a decent villain with his erratic nature on-screen and Elgort might be the kind of agent that would be out of his league but still dedicated enough to see it through. One can only imagine what being someone else in this manner would be like, and it does feel that Elgort might be able to pull it off.
3. Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg
These two have acted together before and while it felt like a tense moment every time they were on screen together it worked since one got the feeling that their characters didn’t trust each other at all. The only problem here would be figuring out who needs to be the villain since both of them have played such great heroic characters that asking either of them to be the villain is kind of awkward. But it does appear that either one could take either role and possibly make it work, but it would be up to the audience to really buy into it since the whole idea of seeing Wahlberg or Damon as villains isn’t an easy pick to make.
2. Robert Pattinson and Tom Hardy
This appears to be who a lot of people are pulling for when it comes to this movie and it still feels like an odd selection since the two men are both great actors, but Pattinson would almost have to be the hero since his turn as a villain doesn’t feel as though it would be believable enough. Hardy would only have to turn on his Bane or Bronson persona and simply go from there since the guy can play a villain given that he’s been one of the toughest Batman villains of all time and did it quite well. But it’s still interesting to think of what kind of villain he would really be like if this did happen.
1. Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey
Their chemistry during The Wolf of Wall Street is what makes this feel plausible since they both entered into a groove that was fun to watch. And as much as the initial enemies in Face/Off were different from one another, they still had a vibe that connected them somehow. Plus, McConaughey can play a villain, there’s no doubt of that one, while DiCaprio can play the troubled detective quite well.
Any one of these pairings would work, but some would work just a little better.