Who Should Star in the Little Shop of Horrors Remake?

The remake train is continuing onward as Little Shop of Horrors is next on the list of movies that are going to get the treatment and as Jeremy Dick of MovieWeb reveals it sounds as though Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are being considered for two of the main roles of Seymour and Audrey. If anyone still remembers the hilarious but definitely creepy 1986 version then they’ll recall just how disturbing it could get at times and how funny it was the rest of the way through. They might also remember that Audrey was something of a tow-headed ditz, which makes it kind of amusing that Johansson is being considered, if that’s really the case. Coming off of starring in so many roles where her sexuality has been on display but also having come from movies where her fiery determination and toughness, as well as brains, have been put on display for the audience this almost feels like a step back, unless of course some major changes are coming that might alter the movie a bit to make it more acceptable to the current era. Let’s be honest here, the movie from the 80s is likely one that a lot of people would be horrified by if they watched it again since much more innocent movies with a great sense of humor have been put under the microscope.
Barring that however it’s a big hope that the movie would take the other elements from the 80s version and find a way to put them all in since despite being kind of odd and out there the movie was enjoyable and it did feature a few memorable moments from some very funny actors such as Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, and even Bill Murray. John Candy even had a part in the movie and it’s likely that people don’t remember. All in all though the remake could do well if it sticks to the source material while possibly updating things as much as it can without getting too out of control. Of course if it kept to the same time period it could be even better since it might actually gain a better response from the audience, especially those that were still young enough to remember watching this movie back in the day. Personally this was one of those movies that creeped me out since I was too young to understand a good number of the jokes and thought that Audrey II might be looming the garden at any given time, but upon growing up a bit the love for this movie started to bloom, yes it was shameful pun, and it became a classic that I, like so many others, thoroughly enjoyed after a while.
The only issue with remakes is that much like sequels they have a serious uphill battle to take on since if there’s anyone that remembers the original it’s bound to happen that the movie will be compared to the first movie over and over again and fans will be likely to state that it’s either worse than the other or doesn’t quite compare. In the case of this movie it’s been on the big screen and it’s been on stage and the idea itself has been loved for a long time by fans that love the macabre and strange type of stories that expect the audience to simply roll with it and not ask too many questions, since logic is easily defied by the mere presence of some elements within the movie. There are a host of questions that people could ask about Little Shop of Horrors since a lot of it is simply so over the top that trying to explain it in a rational manner would take a while and likely rip the movie apart in a number of ways. Looking at it without having to make too much sense is the best way to go, and hopefully this will be how the current director and cast will approach the movie as doing anything else, like trying to make a great deal of sense out of it, feels as though it could really mess with the overall story.
Casting Taron Egerton would make sense considering that he’s already done a stage play as Seymour and he could quite easily become a meek and rather shy individual that would be a perfect stand-in for Rick Moranis, who would hopefully make at least a cameo in the movie, even though that’s not even close to being assured. Corey Chichizola of Cinemablend has more to say about the movie. It might even be great to see Steve Martin and Bill Murray if only for a moment, but again, it’s not even rumor at this point, so it’s not worth dwelling on quite yet. At this time all that we really know is that the movie is being remade and the casting process has been started.