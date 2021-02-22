Who Voices Who in Kingdom Hearts 3?

Kingdom Hearts is one of the most beloved video game series’ of all time and the latest installment to the franchise, Kingdom Hearts 3, released in January 2019. There’s so many characters to keep track of within the Kingdom Hearts franchise and Kingdom Hearts 3 is no different. The cast of the third installment in the Kingdom Hearts franchise not only includes its own original characters, but also crossover characters from Final Fantasy and Disney properties. While these characters may change from game to game, some have managed to stay throughout the whole franchise like Olympus from Disney’s Hercules movie. So who are the voices behind the massive cast of Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, and Disney characters in Kingdom Hearts 3? Let’s take a look!
Original Characters
Haley Joel Osment
- Haley Joel Osment has voiced the main protagonist of Kingdom Hearts, Sora, since the very beginning of the franchise in the original Kingdom Hearts. He is also the voice of Sora in Kingdom Hearts 3 as well as the voice of Vanitas
Alyson Stoner
- Alyson Stoner, who you may know from titles such as Cheaper by the Dozen, Camp Rock, and Step Up, voices both Kairi and Xion in Kingdom Hearts 3
David Gallagher
- David Gallagher, who you may know from Super 8, Criminal Minds, and a couple episodes of CSI, voices Riku in Kingdom Hearts 3. He also voiced Riku as well as Young Xehanort in Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix.
Jesse McCartney
- Jesse McCartney voices both Roxas and Ventus
Willa Holland
- Willa Holland voices Aqua in Kingdom Hearts 3 . You may recognize Willa Holland as Thea “Speedy” Queen from the CW’s “Arrow“
Jason Dohring
- Jason Dohring voices Terra
Quinton Flynn
- Quinton Flynn voices Axel
Meaghan Jette Martin
- Meaghan Jette Martin voices Namine
Vincent Corazza
- Vincent Corazza voices Ienzo
Zachary Gordon
- Zachary Gordon voices Hayner
Tristian Chase
- Tristian Chase voices Pence
Ashley Boettcher
- Ashley Boettcher voices Olette
Rutger Hauer
- Rutger Hauer voiced Master Xehanort for the main game of Kindom Hearts 3
Christopher Lloyd
- Christopher Lloyed took over the role of Maser Xenahort for the ReMind DLC after Rutger Hauer’s unfortunate passing
Mark Hamill
- The legend of all voice acting himself, Mark Hamill, voices Master Eraqus in Kingdom Hearts 3
Ben Diskin
- Ben Diskin voices Young Xehanort
Drake Bell
- Drake Bell (yes, that Drake Bell) voices Young Eraqus in Kingdom Hearts 3
Ray Chase
- Ray Chase voices The Master of Masters
Paul St. Peter
- Paul St. Peter voices Xemnas
Derek Stephen Prince
- Derek Stephen Prince voices Vexen
Kirk Thornton
- Kirk Thornton voices Saix
Ryan O’Donohue
- Ryan O’Donohue voices Demyx
Robin Atkin Downes
Keith Ferguson
- Keith Ferguson voices Marluxia
Shanelle Workman Gray
- Shanelle Workman Gray voices Larxene
Richard Epcar
- Richard Epcar voices both Ansem, Seeker of Darkness and Terra-Xehanort in Kingdom Hearts 3
Corey Burton
- Corey Burton voices Ansem the wise
Michael Johnston
- Michael Johnston voices Ephemer
Lara Jay Miller
- Lara Jay Miller voices Chirithy
Matthew Mercer
- Matthew Mercer voices Ira
Travis Willingham
- Travis Wilingham voices Aced
Kevin Quinn
- Kevin Quinn voices Gula
Karissa Lee Staples
- Karissa Lee Staples voices Invi
Dylan Sprouse
- Dylan Sprouse voices Yozora
Doug Erholtz
- Doug Erholtz voices Leon
Andrea Bowen
- Andrea Bowen voices Aerith
Mae Whitman
- Mae Whitman, from Perks of Being a Wallflower, voices Yuffie in Kingdom Hearts 3
Chris Edgerly
- Chris Edgerly voices Cid in Kingdom Hearts 3
Disney Characters
Bill Farmer
- Bill Farmer voices Goofy
Tony Anselmo
- Tony Anselmo voices Donald Duck
Bret Iwan
- Bret Iwan voices Mickey Mouse
Joe Ochman
- Joe Ochman voices Jiminy Cricket
Tress MacNeille
- Tress MacNeille voices Chip
Enn Reitel
- Enn Reitel voices Scrooge McDuck
Russi Taylor
- Russi Taylor voices Huey, Dewey, and Louie
Jeff Bennett
- Jeff Bennett voices Merlin
Corey Burton
- Corey Burton voices Dale, Yen Sid, and Zeus
Susanne Blakeslee
- Susanne Blakeslee voices Maleficent
Jim Cummings
- Jim Cummings voices Pete, Winnie the Pooh, and Tigger
Tate Donovan
- Tate Donovan voices Hercules
Susan Egan
- Susan Egan voices Megara
James Woods
- James Woods voices Hades
Jim Hanks
- Jim Hanks voices Woody
Mike MacRae
- Mike MacRae voices Buzz Lightyear
John Ratzenberger
- John Ratzenberger voices Hamm
Wallace Shawn
- Wallace Shawn voices Rex
Christopher Swindle
- Christopher Swindle voices Sulley
Carlos Alazraqui
- Carlos Alazraqui voices Mike Wazowski
Mary Gibbs
- Mary Gibbs voices Boo
JP Manoux
- JP Manoux voices Randall
Jared Butler
- Jared Butler voices Jack Sparrow
Crispin Freeman
- Crispin Freeman voices Will Turner
Eliza Jane Schneider
- Eliza Jane Schneider voices Elizabeth Swann
Brian George
- Brian George voices Captain Barbossa
Kevin McNally
- Kevin McNally voices Gibbs
Leslie L. Miller
- Leslie L. Miller voices Tia Dalma
Robin Atkin Downes
- Robin Atkin Downes voices Davy Jones
Kelsey Landsdowne
- Kelsey Landsdowne voices Rapunzel
Zachary Levi
- Zachary Levi voices Flynn Rider
Donna Murphy
- Donna Murphy voices Mother Gothel
Kristen Bell
- Kristen Bell voices Anna
Idina Menzel
- Idina Menzel voices Elsa
Jonathan Groff
- Jonathon Groff voices Kristoff
Josh Gad
- Josh Gad voices Olaf
Ryan Potter
- Ryan Potter voices Hiro Hamada
Scott Adsit
- Scott Adsit voices Baymax
Jamie Chung
- Jamie Chung voices Gogo Tamago
Genesis Rodriguez
- Genesis Rodriguez voices Honey Lemon
Khary Payton
- Khary Payton voices Wasabi
TJ Miller
- TJ Miller voices Fred
Travis Oates
- Travis Oates voices Piglet
Tom Kenny
- Tom Kenny voices Rabbit
Michael J. Gough
- Michael J. Gough voices Gopher
Aidan McGraw
- Aidan McGraw voices Roo
Amelia Stanger
- Amelia Stanger voices Lumpy
Barbara Dirickson
- Barbara Dirickson voices The Fairy Godmother in Kingdom Hearts 3