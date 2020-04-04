Who Would be the Best MCU Character to Be Quarantined With?

According to James Gunn the one MCU character he’d want to be quarantined with would be Jarvis, in his AI form before he became the Vision. That makes sense as Zak Wojnar of Screenrant goes on to say since an AI can’t cough in one room and send the virus traveling, and since Jarvis was keyed into Tony Stark’s entire system it was easy to think that he could take care of just about every need that would arise, with only a few gaps that might need to be handled manually. One can kind of imagine just how other characters in the MCU would handle the coronavirus as a lot of them would have their own manner of thinking when it came to a deadly disease. Tony Stark might try to find a way to eradicate the virus by finding someone that was adept in dealing with illnesses and using his tech genius to help discover a delivery system that might nullify the virus but at the same time make things worse with another AI that might want to take over after a while. Hulk would be doing his part just by taking off and being on his own, well away from other people. That might be Hawkeye’s tactic as well, though he’d probably make his way home to his family where they have an entire countryside to exist and remain fairly safe.
Captain America might actually be one of those that would seek to help with relief efforts in order to keep people healthy and cared for, while Thor might be more of a conundrum since despite the fact that he’s a hero, he’s still bound to be kind of flighty at times. It might be that he would help out and even seek to aid in the relief efforts, but it feels more as though he’d be off on another adventure or seeing to the needs of his people. Natasha might be with Captain America on the ground trying to find a cure to COVID-19, and in fact Doctor Strange might even try using his own medical expertise if he was pressed to do so. It’s hard to say what Spider-Man would do, if anything, since he’s still fairly young and not quite the genius intellect that others are. Characters like Reed Richards might actually be able to do something, but since he hasn’t been introduced yet it’s hard to say what they’re going to do with Mr. Fantastic. Hank Pym and Scott Lange might be able to do something given that they have the ability to become small enough to check the virus out up close, but one might not want to get within a fifty-yard radius of them after that.
With some of the villains one might be able to guess that a few would want to find a way to weaponize it while others might see it as beneath them, something that plagues ‘mere mortals’ and isn’t worth their time. To Thanos, the MCU version anyway, it might be the best reason to simply snap his fingers once again, if he had the Infinity Stones, since instead of losing thousands painfully he might reason that it’s best to lose trillions effortlessly. That’s pretty much what he did in Infinity War after all, as the Snap took half of all life in the galaxy, diseased or not. One difference though, when everyone was brought back in the comics, very few people remembered what had happened as the events leading up to Thanos losing the gauntlet were reversed by Nebula. There are plenty of MCU characters one wouldn’t want to be around during a pandemic, and to be honest, Rocket Raccoon comes up as one very likely individual that might be best to avoid since his fur alone could possibly make him a problematic character, while Groot might be another character that’s best to avoid during such a time.
If a person absolutely had to be sick with someone and confined to quarantine however there are also plenty of MCU character that might make great company, either because they’re interesting people or because they might just be easy to get along with. Thor might be kind of troubling if only because he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t do well when confined in any way, he kind of needs to get out and be himself, otherwise it might get a little stormy indoors. Tony Stark is the same way really, since otherwise he might have the entire house automated by the time he finally gets out, if the house AI lets him out anyway since there’s always a possibility of another Ultron-like creation. There are likely a few guys, men, that would state that being stuck with Wanda, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, or any of the other women in the MCU wouldn’t be a bad thing. Unfortunately if we’re talking about the characters and not the actors, one might have to remember that every woman in the MCU is trained or powerful enough to kick the average guy’s butt eight ways from Sunday. Dawn Day of Bust can explain this a little better. So yeah, Jarvis might be the best companion in this case.