Who Would Win in a Fight: Baby Yoda or Baby Groot?

This was bound to happen considering the fact that since he was introduced Baby Yoda has been winning over one person after another with his cuteness, something that other characters like Baby Groot used to do with his own innate cute factor. However, it does feel as though director James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy is being a little biased in stating the Baby Groot would straight up decimate Baby Yoda in a fight. For those that don’t want to promote a fight between the young, first off take a chill pill since it is fiction, and second take into account that neither character is entirely defenseless as Christian Bone of We Got This Covered goes on to talk about. There would likely be a lot of agreement with Gunn’s assessment since to be fair it doesn’t seem as though Baby Yoda has a mean bone in his body, while Groot has quite the temper as it’s been seen in GOTG vol. 2 from the opening scenes to his time with the Ravagers when he takes his revenge on at least one of them while he, Yondu, and Rocket are trying to get to central control room. Despite being a little guy he’s still got that massive strength advantage and a raging temper that is easy to note when he’s good and angry.
That’s the thing however about Baby Groot, his temper flares at the strangest times and it can come and go like a summer storm. It’s only when he’s good and pissed that it sustains itself for a while since on board the Ravager’s ship he had every reason to be mad since the gang were tormenting him endlessly and made him wear clothing, which is something he doesn’t care for. Baby Yoda on the other hand doesn’t seem to be that aggressive, at least until you watch episode 7 and happen to (spoilers) see what happens during an arm-wrestling match between Mando and Cara Dune. The little guy isn’t to be messed with and even with Groot it does feel accurate to say that Baby Yoda might have an edge since he’s hard to read, he’s pretty docile until he senses a threat, and when he does he doesn’t even need to be within arm’s reach to touch Groot. Now a lot of people might say that Groot has the massive advantage of strength, reach, and agility that Baby Yoda hasn’t displayed yet. But the use of the Force is something that is hard to deny since it’s so pervasive that it can be used from a distance or up close, and its effects are hard to miss since were Baby Yoda to Force choke Groot as he did with Cara there’s not a lot that Groot could do, other than try in desperation to shut Baby Yoda down from a distance before he was choked out completely. Justin Harp of DigitalSpy has his own take on this matter.
It’s difficult to know if Groot actually can be choked out without going into a detailed search about the character, but it would appear that he needs to breathe somehow, so this might be a viable option. Apart from that however I still see Groot taking this fight unless Baby Yoda shuts him down quickly and efficiently with either massive or inescapable damage since use of the Force is seen to drain his energy quickly and leave him weakened for a good amount of time. It does appear that he’s starting to get stronger with each use as he managed to use his powers to heal as well as harm in episode 7, but still, Groot is a formidable opponent even during his baby stage. Unless Yoda can put him down quickly and without any humongous amount of effort that will leave him helpless afterward, Groot has the ability to last longer and possibly turn the tide. But then we’re forgetting the most important part, neither one of them is so outwardly aggressive that they would be likely to go after each other with wild abandon. In fact it does feel as though Groot would be the one to instigate the fight more often than not if the battle was to be simulated, but Baby Yoda isn’t one to count out that easily since he’s proven that he can evade someone throughout the series thus far as he did in episode 6.
So the real question isn’t so much who would win, but instead why they would be fighting in the first place. There are a lot of different ideas no doubt that have been brought up and theories that have been drawn out, but when you really sit down to think about it, there’s not a lot of instances in which these two would be set against each other unless it was a situation that demanded a fight and had no other resolution available. In any case though, I’d take Baby Yoda from a distance if he could put Groot down quickly and quietly, but if not then Groot would take it.