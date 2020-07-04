Why A Crazy T-Rex Scene was Cut From the Original Jurassic Park Movie

In a way it feels as though each and every article having anything to do with Jurassic Park at this point is a lead-in to Jurassic World: Dominion as MovieWeb and many others are in the habit of making this happen after introducing another tidbit of information. This time around it has to do with a T. Rex scene that got the chop since Spielberg had already had enough issues with robotics and water thanks to Jaws. It’s easy to imagine that he didn’t want to go through that mess again since the river scene with the kids and the T. Rex that’s been mentioned but didn’t get put in was something that a lot of people haven’t known about until now. It’s likely there were a few scenes that Spielberg either wanted to change or didn’t want to add in since there were a lot of difficulties to think about when working with animatronic creatures, and submerging them or having another beast that needed to be water-bound, or anything else of the sort simply would have been another issue to deal with. For a movie such as this, simplicity was never the key, but making things more difficult wasn’t the name of the game when it came to what Spielberg wanted. We still managed to get one great movie out of it since Jurassic Park became one of the greatest movies of all time.
Admit it, a lot of us were sitting in the theater, waiting for the ear-splitting roar of the T. Rex aided by the THX and Dolby stereo system that would rattle our teeth and shake the seats. Obviously that’s a big of an exaggeration, but when you could hear the T. Rex roaring from another theater over it was enticing enough to know just what it would be like in person. Once we saw the massive beast roaring at us from the screen it was all worth it. The movie became one of the absolute best ever for a lot of people instantly, but it’s easy to think that those that have studied dinosaurs for a living and with a passion were a bit disgusted if not at least a little amused at the movie. It didn’t take long for people to speak out if they knew anything about dinosaurs, ACTUAL dinosaurs. It was enough to shatter more than a few illusions since so many people were simply impressed by the movie that they didn’t want to think that the experts might actually be correct when it came to the overall behaviors and looks of the dinosaurs that were being presented. No one wanted to hear that velociraptors actually had feathers, and very few people wanted to think that today’s birds had the much in common with the dinosaurs since it might have felt that evolution was moving backward from the mightiest creatures on the face of the earth to the weakest. When one thinks of it this way however, evolution has refined the prehistoric nature of the creatures that once roamed the earth, as many of their descendants still exist, a few that haven’t changed all that much in comparison.
Had there been more of a possibility of more CGI work in Jurassic Park it feels likely that Spielberg wouldn’t have wanted to use it since he definitely appears to prefer working with more practical effects. There was about 6 minutes worth of CGI in Jurassic Park, and Spielberg even admits that if he had made Jaws today that he would have used the technology. But his insistence that the audience can tell what’s real and what’s not stands, and it’s true for the most part since a lot of CGI just doesn’t fully conform to real life and how the light hits a body or how the human body reacts to one situation or another. But the reality of Jurassic World is that it was saved in a big way by CGI since if not for that, a few of the dinosaurs would have been a lot harder to produce, and might have even gone missing from the movie altogether. It’s easy to see why Spielberg didn’t want to fool around with a robotic dinosaur and the water if he didn’t have to, but it’s interesting to think it was on the storyboard to begin with. It makes a person wonder what else was changed from the original story as it was presented to Spielberg, and what Michael Crichton had to say about this, if anything. Keep in mind the book had a few differences from the movie as well, especially considering that John Hammond didn’t make it out of the book alive and was kind of a jerk throughout the story.
Despite knowing what we didn’t see it’s always interesting to find out a few new facts about the movies we love.