Why A Little Late with Lilly Singh is Being Canceled from NBC

It might sound controversial, but the spin that’s being put on the cancelation of Lilly Singh’s show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, sounds like it might be trying to cover up the idea that the ratings weren’t high enough to sustain the show and as a result, the show is being cut and she’s being given a chance to help shed light on unscripted projects with Univeral Alternative Television Studio. She’s already been heard to say that she’s excited for the move, which is still a bit hard to swallow since having your own show versus trying to find a way to push projects that currently have no script does sound more inspiring, but it also sounds much harder and as though it comes with less exposure. I could be wrong and this could actually be a promotion, but at the same time, it feels as though it’s a chance to keep her around rather than send her packing, which might shed a negative light on NBC at this time. It would be inaccurate to say that female talk show hosts don’t do as well as their male counterparts since there are a few women that could disprove this rumor rather quickly. But the fact does remain that getting one’s own show and then maintaining it does take a lot of work, and eventually, a show is going to make it big and become its own entity or it’s going to fade off and the host will need to find a new gig to work in order to keep the bills paid. For all intents and purposes, Lilly did manage her show in a way that could have sustained it, but without the viewers and without the ratings any show is bound to fade quickly. The fact that she has something else to move on to now is nice to hear, but how good of a spot she’s found is something that will reveal itself eventually.
Many have likely heard it said that female comedians can’t compete with male comedians, and in some cases this is true because it’s all about style, content, delivery, and a few other things that vary from person to person. There are some women in the comedy business that are absolutely hilarious, but it’s a matter of perspective really when saying who’s funny and who’s not. For instance, some folks might think that Amy Schumer is funny, and others can’t stand her. The same is likely with Lilly Singh, and while she might a humorous individual it’s fair to say that she’s not quite as funny as several people, or at least quite a few people might think so. There’s no insult unless one is ready and willing to give it, but the facts are kind of hard to deny. This switch from being a host to someone that will be helping to make certain ideas pop and come to life doesn’t sound like much of a move up unless Lilly’s goal is to become a boss at some point, but if she’s happy to be going where she is then more power to her. Not everyone would see things the same way, obviously, but if this move works out for Singh it could happen that we’ll see her climbing the ladder from one spot to another. If she does manage to get another show it’s fair to say that things might need to change to ensure that she keeps it around. It’s not difficult to think that Lilly could make her way back to her own show if that’s still what she wants. But if she excels where she’s headed, then perhaps she’ll take a different route and try to take charge of what will be showing instead.
Wherever she ends up it does feel fair to say that she’s going to excel since having gained her own show it’s not hard to think that Lilly has a taste for doing the best she and will continue to do so. Female comedians have been quite successful now and then, and have found that audiences are more than willing to listen to what they have to say and enjoy the sense of humor that is brought to each show. But a late night show is still prone to the will of the people, and if the people aren’t going to watch the show, no matter what the reason might be, then the ratings are going to suffer and as a result it’s not worth keeping the show going. It does sound like this idea of giving Lilly something else to do that can keep her in the loop was a wise idea rather than get rid of her altogether, so it’s another opportunity to show what she can do. We’ll have to wait and see how it goes.