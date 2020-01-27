Why a Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie Isn’t Necessary

One thing that Ryan Scott of MovieWeb forgets to mention, though he comes close to touching on it in his excited way, is that for a Spider-Verse movie to really kick off in a big way Sony and the MCU would have to be clicking on many different levels at once, and thus far they can barely agree when it comes to Spider-Man since Marvel would obviously love to have it’s wallcrawler under lock and key along with many of the other heroes and villains it’s taken on while Sony isn’t about to be bullied into letting go of one of the only real big hits they have left. With Morbius coming into the fray however it does look as though Sony might be thinking ‘crossover’ as many fans are likely getting excited about since the multiverse has already been mentioned and Doctor Strange 2 is going to be drawing heavily upon that concept as far as anyone knows. But where the sticky part of the situation exists is in thinking that Sony and Marvel won’t be smiling at each other while readying whatever they have up their sleeves when it comes to Spider-Man. Likely as not Sony will keep the wallcrawler in their stable since letting him go would be a massive mistake that they can’t afford to make given that he has so much potential and Into the Spider-Verse has already been seen as a bit hit. But taking it to a live-action stance does sound a bit iffy, not to mention more problematic than some are thinking.
Of course people are excited about crossovers and would love to see many upon many of their favorite heroes and villains on the big screen. There are a few problems with that however, one of them being that to the casual fan the multiverse is bound to be an excruciatingly mixed up concept that will be able to introduce multiple versions of a single character since that’s what the Spider-Verse was all about given how many people with spider-like powers there really are in the Marvel universe. Then there’s the idea of actually bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with Tom Holland and whoever else is going to be asked to join the fray. That’s a lot of ego in one movie, and yes, Endgame and Infinity War did the same and got along just fine, but think of it this way, none of them had to deal with an alternate version of themselves for that long so there was really no one rocking the boat just because they had to contend with someone else that was essentially playing the same role. We’re talking about three different Spider-Men for one picture, and really that sounds like more problems brewing than anything that Infinity War or Endgame had to deal with. Christian Bone of We Got this Covered tends to think it might work.
Also, who would the villains be? Let’s be real and state that the heroes are nothing without their villains since you don’t normally expect Spider-Man to do the job of the police on a regular basis or another hero to put out fires and so on and so forth. Superheroes are designed to take on threats that the police and other law enforcement agencies aren’t equipped to deal with, real problems that are capable of leveling cities or at least harming mass numbers of people with minimal effort in some way. So who would it be? Even Morbius wouldn’t be enough, but if say Morbius, Venom, Carnage, and a couple of other baddies showed up it might be a party, but it would also be a CGI riot since so many of these characters can’t be done any other way. So really there’s a need for the movie in the minds of the fans, but apart from that the live action Spider-Verse should be a fever dream that fades away when passions start to cool and people begin to come to their senses. Big, multi-hero movies that depend on major conflicts are great and all and the Spider-Verse is an idea that gained a lot of ground before it finally came to theaters, but it would appear that it’s best if left as it is, otherwise one can only imagine how people are going to react when it comes to live action and even one thing is slightly off kilter.
I’ve said it so many times that one would think that it might finally sink in, as it’s been said by thousands of people as well that have modified it and delivered this idea to the people over and over. Fans-are-fickle. Christian Toto of The Washington Times would likely agree with this. Just because something feels like a good idea on paper doesn’t mean it’s going to make the transition to the screen without a few bumps here and there, and definitely not without being roasted by those that want to put in their two cents just for good measure.