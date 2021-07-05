Why a Nude Hobbit Scene Was Cut from The Lord of the Rings

To be certain, the nudity scene that is described by Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, or Merry and Pippin as Lord of the Rings fans know them, wasn’t quite as scandalous as people might think, and obviously it was never actually included in the movie. But one might have to shake their head and wonder how anyone loses their clothing falling from a tree unless the branches are snagging every article of clothing right off either rip them off or rip them wide open and let them fall off. That was more or less the idea apparently when it was mentioned by Boyd and Monaghan on their podcast. But rest assured, a lot of fans wouldn’t have stood for nudity in a LOTR movie simply because it’s not something that would have felt appropriate. The fact is that Tolkien was quite strict about what he put into his story and this kind of thing would have never happened. But through a gag or because someone might have been responding to one prompt or another, the scene did make it into the script, but not into the actual movie.
Some folks have gone so far as to wonder if the upcoming Amazon series that’s essentially a prequel to the LOTR story will show any nudity, and again, some fans are adamant that it’s not needed as they throw around the idea that this isn’t Game of Thrones where people disrobe every other episode. People are pretty touchy about their favorite stories at times, and while it’s true that LOTR isn’t GoT by any stretch, getting upset or even anxious about a nude scene in LOTR isn’t really that big of a deal since if it does happen in the series it’s likely that it will be brief and not so aggressive as GoT was known to get at times. The two stories are entirely different and it’s easy to think that the Amazon series might think twice before even bothering to do such a thing. But then again, if someone mentions it, one never knows.
It doesn’t feel likely since the initial spark that started this whole discussion might have taken place in the script but it didn’t make it into the final movie that was released to the public. There are times when fans of one franchise or another appear to take things a little overboard and decide to become over-protective of their favorite stories. At such times many fans tend to believe that they’ve somehow transformed into the arbiters of what’s right and wrong, and will go about proclaiming what should and shouldn’t happen. It’s amusing to watch really since those that are such huge fans tend to overreact just a bit. The intended nude scene sounds as though it would have lasted only a minute or two at best and even then it also sounded as though nothing too bad was shown. But the sheer audacity, the unmitigated gall, as some offended superfans might say, would have been adding it in there in the first place. Stereotyping LOTR fans as repressed nerds and geeks that could barely handle seeing someone in a skimpy swimsuit is way too easy and not at all fair, but the issue of nudity in LOTR is kind of a non-issue that didn’t need to be discussed.
But it gets likes, attention, and therefore it’s worth putting on the page, and it’s worth a good laugh since just imagining people getting bent out of shape over something that no one had to see is like someone being angry at their spouse for something they did in a dream. But fans are going to be fans and this is one of the things they do, argue about various parts of a movie that a lot of people enjoy but don’t always know that much about. Billy and Dominic still laugh about it apparently. But that does bring up a good question as to whether or not there will be any nudity in the coming series, since it doesn’t sound like something that would be necessary, but at the same time one has to remember that a new director is taking the helm and that can mean a lot of things.
As far as Peter Jackson’s movies went it just wasn’t a good idea and therefore it didn’t make it into the final cut. That would be kind of an awkward scene really, especially in the middle of a darkened forest. Two nude hobbits, or one, it’s not entirely certain, would have made for a kind of funny sight that a lot of people might have laughed at in an awkward fashion before they ever argued about it. But since it’s neither here nor there it’s more an interesting discussion these days, and possibly something to chuckle about.