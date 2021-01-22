Home
Why a Sex and The City Reboot Would be a Mistake

Sex and the City was easily one of the most popular shows of its time. During its run, from 1998 to 2004, the show provided an interesting perspective to the glamorous life in New York City. Although it’s been over a decade since the show aired its final episode, people are still very fond of the series and its characters. As remakes and reboots continue to rise in popularity, we all knew it was only a matter of time before a Sex and The City reboot became a possibility.

That possibility officially became a reality in 2021 when a Sex and The City spin-off titled And Just Like That was announced. While there are lots of people who are excited about the idea of seeing Carrie Bradshaw and her girls back in action, others, like us, think bringing the show back could end up being a huge dumpster fire.  Let’s get into why a Sex and The City reboot would be a big mistake.

What Is And Just Like That About?

Okay, obviously we know the reboot will essentially be about the same thing as Sex and the City, but what will it really be about? A lot has changed since the last time we saw Carrie and the girls, and it’s unclear exactly where the new series will pick up. The show will continue to follow the original characters, except now they’re in their 50s which presents a whole new opportunity for different storylines.

An important thing to note, however, is the fact that And Just Like That is likely going to be a mini series. This means that any loose ends with the characters will likely be tied up over the course of the 10 half hour episodes. Filming for the show is set to begin in the fall of 2021.

Why The Reboot Is A Mistake

No matter how much you loved Sex and The City or how excited you are about the reboot, you have to admit that there are a few reasons why And Just Like That probably isn’t the best idea.

Kim Cattrall Won’t Be Back

First and foremost, the fact that Kim Cattrall won’t be returning to reprise her role as Samantha means that And Just Like That will already be getting off to a questionable start. How will they explain Samantha’s absence? What will the show be like without her? Kim’s decision not to return came as a shock to some, although some may have seen the writing on the wall. Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s relationship has been rocky for years, and it’s obvious that working together isn’t either of their idea of a good time.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Kim discussed her decision not to do the reboot and said that after turning 60, she took time to reevaluate what was important to her, and being a part of the reboot simply wasn’t one of those things.

A Reboot Could Tarnish The Show’s Legacy

Some things are better left the way they were, and Sex and The City will probably end up being one of those things. If the reboot doesn’t go well, it’ll forever be tied the original show’s legacy. This means that all of the fond and fun memories people have of Sex and The City could quickly for flying out of the window. Plus, there have been several shows that have attempted reboots and remakes in the last several years and they usually don’t end up living up to the hype.

With all the new and interesting stories to tell, it seems like HBO would be better off focusing on something fresh and exciting as opposed to looking backwards and trying to revive something from over a decade ago.

A Lot Has Changed Since The Original

When Sex and The City debuted back in 1998, the world was a much different place. Many of the things that worked about the series then wouldn’t work for viewers today. People’s expectations are no longer the same, and the show’s original fan base may have moved on. To be frank, if people want to watch a bunch of wealthy women run around New York City, there are plenty of other shows they could watch.

On top of that, the show simply hasn’t aged well. Like many other series from that time, there are certain aspects that are downright cringy by today’s standards. If the characters in the reboot are too close to their original selves, some viewers may find themselves feeling a little turned off.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

