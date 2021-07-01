Why A Star Trek Musical is a Horrible Idea

The key here is to come up with an idea, within the Star Trek mythos, which would actually demand a musical experience, and as of now there really haven’t been any. The fact that those that are running the whole Star Trek franchise are even looking is kind of troubling since this is not a show that is averse to music, since any movie or show under the Star Trek brand could use music in one way or another, but an entire musical feels like something that would require the patience of Job to sit through, or perhaps the level of fandom that many Trekkies possess. How many of us have been such fans of a franchise that we’ve sat through something that we know deep down is awful, but we’re fans so we’re not going to back out of it? If Star Wars fans aren’t raising their hands right along with the Trekkies then there are a lot of liars out there. But back to the point, a musical is all well and good when it’s created as its own individual story that doesn’t rely on an elaborately created universe that many fans will do anything to protect.
In other words, there are likely many Trekkies out there that would rather snip their ears off and gouge their eyes out than hear or see their beloved franchise turned into a musical. Okay, so maybe that’s a little graphic and kind of over the top, but it’s not entirely untrue either. A lot of Trekkies are known for being such diehards that they’re able to reference what a character did in any given episode, list the episode number, the date, and even what they were wearing. Okay, that last one might not be that hard, but you get the point. That’s why a musical would have to be so on point though since fans would be looking to call out every mistake and foible made and likely wouldn’t worry if they’re ruining the experience for anyone else. Theater fans that love a good story might want to see this and it’s safe to think that some Trekkies might as well, but the idea is, for lack of a better word, horrible.
Other franchises have been turned into musicals over the years and all a person can say is so be it since some people are bound to like it, as has been seen, and others are bound to look at it and simply say to each their own. But a Star Trek musical would be a bad idea for a few reasons, one of them being that it’s never been adapted to be a musical, at least not in any big, noticeable way that people might have remembered and wanted to see more of. This is an issue since not only has Star Trek been a more serious and carefully plotted franchise for so long, it’s a wonder as to what could really be done to create the kind of atmosphere that might make this kind of idea work. There are plenty of people out there that are likely thinking that it wouldn’t be too hard, but one of the bigger concerns is that it feels like it would take the bite out of the story. While Star Trek doesn’t always have the same type of dire consequences as other franchises have, it’s definitely not meek either when it comes to action.
But thinking about some of the alien species cavorting across the stage, or even singing to the audience, is enough to elicit a lot of cringe since quite honestly trying to see a Borg or a Klingon in this type of position is just, wow. But among all the shows and movies out there that could possibly benefit from a musical adaptation, this really isn’t one of them. Seeing such a thing would likely create a divide in the fanbase since the idea is that some folks would like it and others would flee from it in a heartbeat since the musical experience is simply not something that should be considered for Star Trek, especially given the overall composition of the stories that have been produced over the years.
The fact that someone is even thinking about this is enough to make one cringe and shake their head, but also realize that if that one moment does come along if that inspirational idea does somehow manifest, it’s going to happen. Every story has validity, right? Well, I stand by that and realize that not liking something, even an idea, isn’t a good enough reason to say that it shouldn’t happen, but at this point, the only real hope is that myself and others that are against this idea won’t have the chance to say I told you so.