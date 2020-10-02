Why Alan Arkin Will Not Return for The Kominsky Method’s Final Season

The Kominsky Method isn’t the only show losing out at this point since many Netflix shows have decided to wrap it up and move on, but it sounds as though Alan Arkin’s decision was made before the coronavirus hit, so it’s not quite as much of a surprise to many people since it makes a great deal of sense considering that virus is particularly dangerous to those within certain age groups. No one has really been taking any big risks since the virus started spreading, and to this day a lot of folks are still a bit leery about going back to work in the entertainment industry, but many have still done so with plenty of precautions set in place so that people can be as safe as possible. But if Alan is feeling uncomfortable in the current climate with the virus still circulating it’s not too hard to imagine why he would want to stay away. Many actors have continued to work, but the continual testing for the virus and the need to simply maintain one’s health is paramount in these times. Despite the good work he’s done on the show and the fact that he would probably stick around in any other case, it’s a wise move on Alan’s part.
His part as Norman Newlander will be given an explanation as to his lack of appearance on the show, but one can imagine that with a show such as The Kominsky Method it’s likely that those that continue to watch will wonder just what else could have been done to keep Arkin around. The answer is probably not much, simply because too many people are still worried about the spread of the virus and the continual statements of how many have been affected and how many have died. Fights and discussions over the coronavirus have continued to rage over the country as people have tried to simply go on living as much as possible. Entertainment has been suffering in a big way since from TV show to blockbusters movies quite a few things came to standstill and several movies that were meant to open over the summer haven’t even been seen yet, as only a few movies have been released. As one can imagine the box office has been absolutely pitiful since the theaters can’t pack people into the seats at this time.
Netflix has been plugging away as much as they can, offering up the same amount of content more or less. But like The Kominsky Method, some shows have been limping along a bit, no matter how popular they’ve been and how many awards they’ve won. If anyone is telling you different, that everything is just peachy, then it’s time for them to realize that things are not going as well as they could be simply because more than a few people are scared and are doing their best to simply stay positive in these trying times. At this time a lot of people are trying to make the right choices for themselves, and this is obviously the right choice in Alan’s mind, though it’s likely that he’s going to be missed since he’s a talented man and a definite bonus to have on any project. While a lot of people might not know much about The Kominsky Method, which is basically two men, an acting coach, and longtime friend and agent, trying to navigate their way through Los Angeles, which values youth and beauty more than experience at times, but it’s fair to say that it’s still a popular show since enough people happen to like Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas. The fact that he’ll be leaving the show might indicate that it could be headed the same way even if the show wasn’t already going to be ending at some point.
One thing that’s for sure, Netflix will find a way to replace this show just as it has with many others since it’s not lacking for content and is keeping things going as much as it can in order to stay on top during the streaming wars. So far there have been many shows that have come and gone on the network and there are likely to be many more that will do the same since not every story is bound to last for more than a few seasons, but there have been plenty that have done just that as they’ve continued to excite and thrill the people in various ways, keeping them entertained and engrossed in the stories that are being told. The Kominsky Method may or may not be remembered when all is said and done, but it’s pretty evident that it was a fun project for Arkin and Douglas, and it’s also likely that they’ll continue forward when they can in order keep their reputations moving in a stable fashion.