Why Anthony Russo Was the Worst Character on Blossom

Issuing a challenge to see how many people remember that much about Blossom probably wouldn’t be wise since there are a lot of people that likely still remember this show since it was one of the many that helped to define the decade it was created in. It’s kind of hard to pick the worst character for this show since the main characters were all rather pertinent to the main plot and they all managed to develop throughout the course of the series. But picking out Anthony as the worst character has more to do with the idea of remembering that he was, at one time, an addict that didn’t care much about what his habit was doing to his family or those around him. That’s a pretty poor start for a character, even if it’s something that was used to help show how he matured and how he developed throughout the series. Another reason that he was kind of the worst character though was that his development turned him into kind of a boring person. I get it, maturity isn’t always boring, and picking on the character for such isn’t the smartest move.
But the point is that while being a drug addict on the show wouldn’t have been a wise choice, Anthony’s development took him from being someone that would have been a horrible person and turned him into someone that was more of a background character after a while, someone that didn’t shine quite as brightly as Blossom or their brother Joey, played by Joey Lawrence, managed in many episodes. At some points, Anthony was the responsible individual that couldn’t step one foot out of line for fear that he might go back to his old ways. Unfortunately, this kind of pushed him to the back in a lot of ways since he was an important character to the family unit, but he was likely the most disposable.
That’s kind of horrible to say, but the fact is that he left during, or before, the final season was up, and while he regretted it, the fact is that the show had to go on without him, and it did obviously. This kind of proves the idea that the show could go on without Anthony, no matter that some people might want to argue that he was needed and was a big part of the show up until that point. What’s hard to argue though is that if a character is taken out at any point and people don’t miss them for more than an episode or two, then it’s fair to say that they weren’t quite as important to show as one might think. It would be easier to say that Anthony was an absolutely horrible character, but that’s not the case. It would even be easy if one could say that he was a recurring character or a frequent guest star, but he was a part of the main cast that was meant to be on the show. And yet he still felt as though he could have been gone far more than he was and nothing would have really changed.
Maybe it’s because he was the eldest sibling and the fact that the show was centered around Blossom, but the idea is that Anthony could have stepped out of the picture more often and not been missed all that much. In a lot of shows, there are characters that might not be that important to the main story but are there because they serve a purpose, kind of like a placeholder, that the writers are tasked with keeping around in order to keep things balanced. Naming Anthony as the worst character is kind of tough since the cast members were all necessary in one manner or another, but when it comes to the low person on the ladder he would be it since the rest of them had a definite purpose that made the show just a little more worthwhile, and despite the fact that his presence was a part of the show and was written in more often than not as one that came in handy or could be used in one way or another, he could have been left out and most people would have focused on Blossom or Joey.
Blossom was, as a show, fairly well balanced and didn’t really come off as a show that valued anyone less, but there was a hierarchy to it when talking about popularity, and Anthony wasn’t high up on that ladder, to be honest. His character wasn’t a bad one and he didn’t come off as anything other than what he needed to be for the story. But in trying to pick a designation for him it would be the worst character since, despite his development, Anthony wasn’t an essential character.