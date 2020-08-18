Why Batman and Wonder Woman Should Become A Couple In The DCEU

Which hero is currently the “big face” of the DC Cinematic Universe? It’s not Superman or Batman, but the greatest female superhero of them all: Wonder Woman. Her movie might not have kicked off the DCEU, but it did get it back on track after some serious stumbling. With the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 hitting theaters soon, she will officially have more appearances in the DCEU than any other hero. Pretty impressive, right? I’d say it’s suitable, considering how significant she is in the comic book world, but she also can’t fly solo. We can’t forget about Steve Trevor, but unfortunately for him, he’s currently dead in the current DCEU timeline. He’s apparently returning in WW 84, but since we didn’t see him in Justice League, it’s safe to assume that his resurrection didn’t last long. Who else is worthy to be a lover of the great Wonder Woman?
Some might say Superman, but I disagree. On paper, it would seem like the logical choice. Firstly, they’re both on the same power level, especially in terms of strength and durability. Physically, they’re both unstoppable powerhouses with near invulnerability. Wonder Woman can’t be weakened by a green rock, but she can be hurt by other things. They both have a strong sense of justice and honor, so their personalities are a match. Sure, Wonder Woman may not be so strong about the whole “no killing” rule, but she shares Supes’ ideas on heroism. On top of that, they’re both basically the mother and father of DC Comics. It started with them, so why not make them a couple?
Well, I’d say it’s because there’s another popular DC hero who would make a better partner for her. His name is the one and only Batman. If Superman is the father of DC Comics, think of Batman as the godfather. Aside from being created shortly after Superman, Batman is without a doubt the most popular of the DC heroes. He’s got more books, more comics, and more movies than all of them. That being said, what exactly makes him a worthy partner for Wonder Woman?
I’d like to begin by going back when I was young and first became infatuated with the DC heroes. If you were a nineties kid like me, there’s a chance you probably grew up watching the old Justice League cartoon. Oh yeah, that show was the bomb. I can make a rather lengthy list of the things I love about it, but one of the things that stood out to me the most was the relationship between Batman and Wonder Woman.
To sum it up quickly, what began as a bitter rivalry slowly developed into a unique kind of friendship. I mean, that’s usually the case with Batman and most of the League members, but it’s a different story with Wonder Woman. When the team has to first get to know each other, the immortal Wonder Woman was the elephant in the room. Batman, in his typical form, didn’t exactly trust her and this led to some bickering. The fact that their ideologies didn’t quite mesh only fanned the flames. For starters, Wonder Woman was a champion of peace of believed fighting with love, while Batman was a creature of darkness who used fear as a weapon. Watching them go at it was fun, so when they actually agreed on something, it was quite a sight.
Keep in mind, their rivalry in the show reflected the comics, except things were a bit more aggressive. I remember reading one where they actually fight and Batman lost (what?!) and instead of being humiliated, he basically started worshipping her and, ummm…. kissed her thigh. Bats sure has a way with women, doesn’t he? This confrontation might seem odd, but I believe it represents the bond these two heroes share.
Wonder Woman and Batman can bicker one minute, have a friendly conversation the next, and when push comes to shove, they can be loyal comrades. It sounds an awful like their dynamic between the other League members, but there’s a significant difference for these two. When they face each other, it’s like they’re both seeing a dark reflection of themselves. When Wonder Woman sees Batman, she sees the anger and violence of man and how she can succumb to it, while Batman sees Wonder Woman and fears how her godlike powers can possibly corrupt her. Does he ever imagine how he could possibly be corrupted if he had that power? Probably, and that could very well be the basis of his mistrust of her.
Despite the enmity between them, they also have a great deal of respect for one another. Batman admires Wonder Woman’s commitment to justice and vice versa. They might not approve of each other’s methods, but they both want the same thing. That thing is ultimately justice for all and they’re both willing to fight for it. In the Justice League show, they both come to understand this and when Wonder Woman’s life is put in danger, Batman jumps like a cougar and saves her. Remember when he thought she was buried beneath a missile and she noticed his dirty hands? She kissed him and his reaction was total shock and fear. Seriously, is that the one time the dark knight was caught off guard and surprised? We got to give Wonder Woman credit for that one.
When I watched Justice League the movie, I saw the beginning stages of the Wonder Woman/Batman relationship. Batman vs. Superman set the base, but Justice League really sparked what could happen between them. They need each other to counter Steppenwolf’s invasion, but Batman believes resurrecting Superman can help them win. That idea didn’t sit well with Wonder Woman, who didn’t share his interest in mad science. Things got personal when he mentioned Steve Trevor and she “lightly” punched him. Batman isn’t one to apologize, so things between them were rocky from there. However, after the battle with the crazed Superman, the two had a bit of a heart-to-heart. I mean, she even helped him relocate his left shoulder and shared a drink together.
Does this spark the beginning of a relationship? This conversation was important to developing their chemistry in many ways. For one, it showed how Batman, a mere mortal, can make Wonder Woman feel vulnerable, which is something very few people can do. While she was emotionally compromised, she became more determined to lead. It turns out, that was Batman’s goal. Hey, he’s not the best motivational speaker, but you can’t argue with his results. She slightly disagreed with his views on leadership, but when he tried to sacrificed himself, she rallied the team to save him. By the end of Justice League, they both took it upon themselves to set up a headquarters in the abandoned Wayne Manor.
While they are both co-founders of the Justice League, they come from different backgrounds. Wonder Woman is basically a god, while Batman is mortal. This dynamic isn’t just crucial for how they plan on expanding the League, but it also emphasizes how significant their relationship is. Wonder Woman lost her faith in man and feels like she can’t love again, but she has emotions just like any other human. What makes Batman an interesting love choice for her is that she is a thousand times stronger than him, but he might be the one person who can really bring the best out of her. In the current DCEU timeline, she’s just starting to become the symbol of inspiration we all know her to be and Batman can encourage her to pursue that.
What can Wonder Woman do for Batman? As I said, they’re both like looking at dark mirror versions of themselves. However, Batman has always been skeptical of people with immense power, but he feels different about her. He sees her potential and wants her to be the best she can be, and that’s what everyone wants from their romantic partner. That can also become a two-way streak. Wonder Woman sees the best in everyone and can bring the best out of Batman. Perhaps she can encourage him to be less violent and teach him the value of mercy. Keep in mind, this is an older, more brutal Batman, and years of fighting crime in Gotham made him that way. Can Wonder Woman bring him back to the person he used to be?
Oh, and I just want to point out that Wonder Woman is far stronger than Batman. Batman is usually the toughest guy in the room, but if his girlfriend is actually tougher than him, now that would be fun to see. Would he feel insecure about having a tougher girlfriend? Probably not, because he respects how she uses her powers. Batman has always been cynical, her optimism can bring the perfect balance for them. In time, they can learn from each other and hopefully force each other to fight their demons.
Who else thinks Batman and Wonder Woman would make a great couple in the DCEU?