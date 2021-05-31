Why Bill Cosby Was Recently Denied Parole

This is definitely a sensitive issue with a lot of people since when Bill Cosby was sent to prison as a sex offender there were some people that wanted to see him receive another trial since they believed that the trial he did receive wasn’t fair in the least. Nothing along that line is happening at the moment since he’s recently been denied parole, which of course has upset various people and has gone without comment by a lot of others. In a lot of ways, it feels as though Cosby has been tossed away despite his proclamations of innocence from the time of his conviction to the present. It feels difficult to speak of a man that brought so much joy to so many people over the course of his career as a convicted felon, but the facts are that he was found guilty, and he was imprisoned for the fact. The idea that he was falsely imprisoned and that there is no truth to the reason behind why he was brought to justice has been disputed more than once since many upon many people were quick to turn on him the moment it was made clear that he was being charged with aggravated assault. While thinking that he’s innocent is not a popular line of thought, it’s what some people think to this day. Much like many others that were found out over the past several years, Cosby has been brought to task for transgressions that happened in the past, which would be impossible since they were past the statute of limitations. But thanks to a charge that points to an incident in 2004 he was still brought to justice. The reasons for the denial of his parole are as follows, via MovieWeb:
“Following an interview with you and a review of your file, and having considered all matters required pursuant to the parole board, in the exercise of its discretion, has determined at this time that: you are denied parole/reparole,” a letter from the parole board reads. Per Deadline, the board also disclosed a list of reasons for denying Cosby parole. This includes his need to participate in and complete additional institutional programs, the negative recommendation made by the department of corrections, and his failure to develop a parole release plan. For his next interview, the board will consider parole if Cosby has successfully completed a “treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention” and has maintained a clear conduct record.”
It would appear that Cosby, who is currently calling himself a political prisoner, doesn’t wish to comply with the recommendations of going through a treatment program for sex offenders, which is a huge mark against him since what he was convicted of is going to require Cosby to play ball in order to regain his freedom. His continued protestations of being innocent are kind of falling on deaf ears at this time since no one appears to be inclined to believe him apart from those on the outside, including his lawyers, who are hoping that his case will be reviewed and a new trial set at some point. The likelihood of this is kind of in question since one might find it easy to believe that if Cosby is willing to compromise then those in charge of his case might be more inclined to think that he’s willing to work with them instead of against them. Until that happens, or until something else gives way, it’s tough to state whether or not Cosby will ever stand a chance of getting out on parole since it would appear that he’s ready to keep shouting his innocence to the heavens if it gets him heard by the right people.
Watching Bill Cosby entertain people decades ago it was possible to think that he was one of the kindest and friendliest men in show business. His role on the Cosby Show was such that he appeared as though he could do no wrong. Even his standup routines were loved by quite a few people, as he’s a funny man and has been an icon for many a year. With the coming of Me Too and Times Up though, a lot of people were shocked to see who was being accused and who was being found guilty. Stars that people had idolized and watched for years were being vilified and turned into monsters overnight, and the sad part of this is that much of it was based on testimony that spoke of events that had happened decades before. These days people are walking a lot softer around each other and are, in some cases, reluctant to say what’s on their mind. Cosby is only one casualty of the last several years, and if he makes parole the next time it will be a bit of a surprise considering that he might have made this time if he’d agreed to the treatment program.