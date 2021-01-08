Why Clancy Brown is a Perfect Fit For Dexter Revival

First off, people complaining about how a show ends is not a new thing, and giving in to the pressure of those that want a revival because they want to ‘end things right’ is something that several people tend to find a bit irritating since it shows that studios will cave so long as they can find a way to make money. But with that out of the way, Clancy Brown is a good choice for a villain in a lot of ways, namely the fact that he looks absolutely intimidating when he’s in costume and is meant to look as though he’s ready to break someone’s neck. The veteran actor has taken on the role of the bad guy in quite a few movies and he’s managed to rock a lot of them considering that he’s kind of a big guy, looks like might not have that sweet of a disposition, and is no doubt someone that can do a bit of damage if he’s good and mad. Whether any of that is true is kind of irrelevant since it’s a matter of whether he can look as though he’s going to be capable of violence, since that’s what sells his characters more often than not and makes him one of the more menacing bad guys in cinema.
If anyone needs an example they can always look at the first Highlander movie when he played the Kurgan. True, he was more brawn than brains in this role and he was meant to be absolutely menacing, but he was tough, almost unstoppable, and was a real challenge for the protagonist since he wasn’t about to fight fair. To be certain though, the Kurgan was actually seen as kind of weak after a while as the villains started getting tougher as the Highlander movies kept rolling out. His next truly vicious role as Sheriff Gus Gilbert in Pet Sematary Two was creepy as hell since he was a jerk to start with but became truly terrifying once he’d been brought back to life since he had no filter at that point and was simply out to do whatever he wanted. Byron Hadley from The Shawshank Redemption wasn’t known for being all that bright, but he was intelligent enough to function as a prison guard, and he was known for being insanely tough as well since he beat one prisoner to death during the movie and helped to cripple another.
Clancy is known for being the big mean guy that a lot of people know to steer clear of even when he’s in a good mood, but he’s had a couple of roles throughout the course of his career that have seen him being the good guy, but still the kind of person you didn’t cross. Sgt. Zim from Starship Troopers was one of those characters since he turned out to be a decent human being despite the fact that he routinely beat the hell out of his recruits when they stepped out of line. He also played a part in The Mandalorian for an episode as the Devoronian known as Burg, who was captured along with the rest of the mercenaries near the end of the episode. After all he’s done it might be interesting to see if Clancy’s character will be allowed to outsmart or rough up Dexter in this upcoming limited series, since the fact that he is a big guy should come into play. Obviously he’s getting older, so he’s not about to appear quite as threatening as he used to in his younger days, but at the same time it feels as though that he might still be able to come as intimidating and more than a little rough since it doesn’t matter if the guy is dressed like a priest or a punk, metal-loving immortal that wears safety pins through his neck, he still looks like he could tear a person up. For a show like Dexter though it’s kind of obvious that he’s going to be playing the part of someone that’s either intelligent and dangerous or just dangerous with average intelligence. It can’t be made too easy for Dexter to take someone out, otherwise there’s limited entertainment available in such a scenario.
But bringing on Clancy Brown as a villain is a good idea since the actor has excelled at this for so long that it might be like second nature to take on the role and just slip into it. A lot of actors excel at various roles and he’s shown that he’s versatile enough to use his size to his advantage but also rely on his acting skills since being big and intimidating isn’t the only thing a person needs to offer. He should be able to play a convincing role in the upcoming revival.