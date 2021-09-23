The Sopranos is widely considered one of the best TV shows of all time, and most people who have seen it will understand why. Although there have been other shows and movies about the mafia, The Sopranos was often praised for its authentic portrayal and thoroughly developed characters. Although the show’s actors were the people who got the most attention, there were also a lot of very talented behind the scenes, especially the show’s creator, David Chase. In addition to creating the show, David Chase was also the lead writer for the duration of the series. Although it’s been nearly 15 years since The Sopranos’ series finale, David Chase decided to revisit the characters in his upcoming movie, The Many Saints Of Newark, which is set to be released on October 1, 2021. Many people have wondered why he decided to revisit The Sopranos universe after so many years away from it, but the answer is actually much simpler than a lot of people realize. Keep reading to learn why David Chase came back to The Sopranos.
David Chase’s History
David was born in New York but raised in northern New Jersey. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the easiest upbringing. There was often lots of tension in his household and his. Even though he doesn’t come from a family with a background in the entertainment industry, he fell in love with storytelling at a very early age. By the time he was a teenager, he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in entertainment and he went on to study film at New York University. The Sopranos is easily David’s most famous project, but the truth is that he had been working in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years before he created the show. He began his career as an editor before moving into production.
When he came up with the idea for The Sopranos, he initially intended for it to be a movie. However, he decided to transform the idea into a TV series after he received feedback from his manager. The show was pitched to several networks before being picked up by HBO. David was heavily involved with the series during its entire run and he was known for being very demanding. Some may have even considered him to be a micromanager. However, there’s no doubt that he felt extremely closely connected to the show since he had come up with the overall story and almost all of the characters. Despite being notoriously critical of everyone on set, David was happy with the way the show turned out.
Why David Chase Decided To Revisit The Sopranos
Most shows that have been over for as long as The Sopranos have eventually fade into obscurity. However, David has refused to let that happen to his beloved show. When asked what made him revisit The Sopranos, David revealed that the timing just seemed right because he didn’t have a lot of other things to work on. David told Deadline, ” I had a lot of ideas, I was continuing to do stuff, but it kind of stopped when my wife became ill. Then I had a heart attack, and so, I just wasn’t doing anything. And then Toby Emmerich came to me. He had continued to come and say come on, how about doing a Sopranos movie? I always said no, but then I thought, you know what? We should get out there and do it. My writing partner in the movie, Larry Konner, also pushed me to do it. So we did it. I was supposed to direct it, but then all these illnesses, I backed out of that part.” No matter how much time has passed since The Sopranos’ finale, fans are excited to see some of their favorite characters back on the screen.
What To Expect From The Many Saints Of Newark
Even though The Many Saints of Newark exists in the same universe as The Sopranos, it’s actually a prequel to the series. According to the movie’s description on IMDB, the film will follow a young version of Tony Soprano as he grows up “up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. ” For those who always wanted to know more about Tony’s backstory, this movie will provide all of the details. Tony Soprano will be portrayed by Michael Gandolfini, the son of the original Tony, James Gandolfini. Although the film hasn’t been officially released yet, there’s already talk of a potential sequel.