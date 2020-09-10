Why DC’s Icicle Deserves a Solo Movie

Icicle might work as a solo movie if the history of the villain was given a continuity that showed just how the first Icicle came to be and then ended up with the final person to take this mantle since they’ve all been villains and they’ve all be pretty deadly. The ability to freeze anything they touch is a talent that’s been seen by a few villains throughout the years, and by a few heroes as well. One might be thinking of Iceman from the X-Men as well when seeing this, but the belief is that as powerful and dangerous as Icicle can be, he’s not even close to being in Iceman’s league. On that note, he’s bound to be a harder individual to argue for when it comes to a solo movie, but there are always ways around this since DC is definitely in need of more help and it could be that telling a villain’s story could continue to be a perspective that people might want to hear more about. It’s simply harder to get people in the mood to root for the bad guy since even Suicide Squad didn’t really manage to do this in an efficient manner. Icicle did in fact get his comic debut before Iceman, but it’s a safe bet that many people will remember the latter far more than the former since when it comes to on-screen representation, Iceman has been a much more noticeable presence.
In terms of their power sets it’s not hard to see why, since Iceman has been continuously evolving while Icicle has kind of remained the same for a while and hasn’t been seen to grow that much when it comes to his power. This is kind of funny really since a lot of characters in the DC universe feel so incredibly over-powered that it’s a bit ridiculous. They’re usually insanely strong, insanely intelligent, durable, fast, or have some sort of quality that makes them almost too difficult to beat, but Icicle, despite being powerful in his own way, is not quite as forceful as many other villains that are more or less considered powerhouses by comparison. Against enemies that don’t possess super-strength or durability, he’s definitely effective, but one has to wonder if his power levels would be ramped up for a solo movie or if he would b the same as he’s been seen already and would need to navigate his way through a movie using his intelligence rather than just his powers. It’s hard to say really, but creating a movie based around this character might be a little tough.
The hardest part would be getting fans excited about the character in general since like it or not there are a lot of characters that have shown up in TV shows and even movies that a number of fans have pretty much ignored. This has happened fairly regularly since DC does have quite a few characters, much like Marvel, and yet in the movies, DC has flopped more than they’ve succeeded. It could be that heading off in a different direction and showcasing villains might be a good idea for a while, but it’s still a risk since a lot of the fans would rather see a hero movie and, as it was already mentioned, a lot of folks don’t really know that much about Icicle. If there’s a way to push him to the public and make him show up in live-action TV shows in a more prominent manner then this might help to push the idea that he deserves his own movie, but otherwise, it’s very easy to think that folks wouldn’t be flocking to a solo movie unless there was a good reason. He has been seen as being somewhat powerful in various shows, but he’s always beatable by those that know how to counter him, so it’s safe to say that Icicle is never such a humongous threat that the heroes can’t figure him out. At one point the villain even turns into a good guy for a short while, but it never appears to last.
To put it clearly, Icicle is a villain that, despite being around for so long, still needs a lot more credibility to make it on his own and to push a movie that would help the DC universe continue to establish itself when it comes to the movies. At this point, Icicle might be able to field a solo movie that went straight to streaming and detailed his history and had a very well-known hero aboard to give the movie a bit of legitimacy. But on his own, it feels like a tough sell considering that not a lot of people know about him and, as a result, it’s likely that a lot of folks might pass this one over.