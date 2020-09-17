Why DC’s Peacemaker Deserves a Solo Movie

It’s been said that Peacemaker is kind of like a warped version of Captain America, but that’s not exactly accurate when reading his bio. If anything, he’s more like a schizophrenic Punisher, as he believes in peace but is willing to go to any length to get it, which includes mass violence and the killing of anyone that steps in the way of his objective. To say this character has been through some mental trauma is putting it mildly since having watched his father kill himself and then believing that the souls of the people he can’t save are trapped in his helmet is enough to make a person think that his mental issues are great enough that he shouldn’t be anywhere near a firearm. Making a solo movie about him would be something that might be best seen on a streaming channel if only because it does sound as though he’s a bit unhinged and wouldn’t make one of the best leads in a big feature. The fact that John Cena is playing the part of Peacemaker in the next Suicide Squad movie might make it possible to argue for a solo movie, but it’s going to need to be sen just how he does in a group to find out whether or not a solo movie is really warranted.
As far as the character goes he does have a tragic backstory to work with and he did eventually become a millionaire because…of course he did. Comics don’t always allow for a mundane life when it comes to main characters since being rich, influential, powerful, and as noticeable as possible is where it’s at after all. But Peacemaker’s life still wasn’t that great since he was continually plagued by the specter of his father and his own mental issues that even made him kill an entire village of people when he was sent to Vietnam. In a sense, this is the kind of guy you send into battle and point at an enemy when you want them destroyed since he’s going to bring the peace and the pain in equal measures and not stop until the job’s done. He’s a skilled fighter and has plenty of gadgets and toys to bring to the battlefield, but it does sound as though his mental faculties are his biggest weakness since he’s not all that put together when it comes to the gray matter between his ears.
One rumor about the upcoming movie, which is packed with stars at this point, is that some of them will be ending their time in the movie very quickly, much as Slipknot did in the previous movie. But who will be taken out and who will be left is kind of hard to say since some of the villains are well-known and some are kind of just left of the public eye when it comes to the fans and the casual observers of DC movies. It’s already been stated that people shouldn’t get too attached to every character in the movie since there could be a few very significant deaths on the way and it could happen that characters that people want to like will get taken out without much fanfare. The thing about Peacemaker is that he was apparently taken out, or it looked that way in the comics, but he survived somehow and went back to doing what he does. Maybe the movie will work that in somehow and thereby make it possible to give him another shot at making something of his own that can become another part of the DC universe that people haven’t seen yet. It would be wise to expand the DC universe as much as possible to be certain, but pushing things too far might turn a few people off and it might saturate the market in a manner that could very easily backfire on DC and make it nearly impossible to get back to square one.
After all, DC has been operating with its main heroes for a while now and has still been struggling to keep up in a big way as it tries, again and again, to maintain the level of interest and even raise it with new movies and shows that people will hopefully enjoy. Making a movie or even a TV show about a villain might be kind of awkward even though it has the advantage of being different. Peacemaker will have to impress a lot of people in Suicide Squad to really make a case for a solo movie, and at this point, it could happen, but the chances are still fairly stacked when it comes to whether or not the character can really shine among his fellow Squad members. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but there’s always a chance.