Why Did John Boyega Walk Away from “Rebel Ridge?”

There are definite reasons why anyone would want to think that John Boyega might be more of a problem than his agent or many others are willing to admit, and a lot of it does stem from his inability to see what his role actually meant to the Star Wars franchise. His departure from Rebel Ridge, one of his most current projects, was so abrupt that one can’t help but think that his agent had to scramble for something to say in order to keep Boyega’s reputation moving forward rather than let the court of public opinion have its day, which it will anyway. The rumors that Boyega wasn’t happy with the script, that he didn’t care for his accommodations, or anything else related to such petty reasons are bound to be what people will say in order to explain this. But what’s dubious about this is that even those who have come to dislike Boyega for his continual, sometimes egotistical outlook are that the explanations given don’t really make sense. Even Boyega isn’t quite that petty as it’s been shown over the last several years.
But if he did leave due to a family matter, all it would take is a quick word from the star, perhaps a halfway decent apology, and that would be the end of this discussion. His agent is right, anything else wouldn’t be anyone’s else business, but a staunch refusal to come back to the project is a little suspicious and bound to draw a great deal of attention, which is something that Boyega would likely know. That’s why this current situation has drawn so much attention, and while it might sound a bit dicey, that might have been what Boyega wanted. He hasn’t been shy when it comes to his opinion over the years, and he’s never been quiet when he had something to say, even if plenty of people didn’t like it. Many news sources might still have dug as much as they could to find out what was wrong in his family since some news sites aren’t above getting a bit of dirt on a person any way they could.
Our whole concern at TVOvermind is dishing out the news that’s there and the rumors and ideas that might be something that people want to read about. When it comes to John Boyega, it’s well known at this point that he’s easy to hear when he wants his opinion to be a part of the conversations. That’s why his utter silence is just as loud as any word he’s ever spoken, it feels as though it’s hiding something that’s either none of our business or is being used as a ploy that will be used when John’s good and ready. The latter explanation is one that I hope is actually not true since it would be one of the least desirable things that an actor could do, since his departure from the movie doesn’t stand to damage just his reputation, but it affected the lives of many people who were working on the movie as well. Even if they all manage to get paid and move onto other projects, this was a very selfish thing for John to do since the lack of consideration on his part is a big part of it, but it almost feels as though Netflix might have something to say as well that could hopefully amount to an apology for the people who were working hard on this project.
The games that are played by actors and executives at times are sure signs that some folks have lost touch with the fact that they aren’t the only ones involved with one project or another. It’s a big hope that John is off taking care of family matters and that this will blow over in a long-winded explanation and hopeful apology, but the chances of that appear to be fairly even. A simple word to the fans and to those he was working with would have been enough to make it clear that he had something that demanded his attention at this time, and that he had to bow out. Saying nothing and simply disappearing, and refusing to come back without an explanation, at least none that people have been made privy to, kind of confirms that Boyega is a rather selfish individual.
It is a hope that all is well with Boyega and his family, no matter what is said, since wishing harm or ill luck on another isn’t done lightly and in this case, it’s not entirely warranted. But giving some type of word so as to indicate one’s intent and actions is usually considered common courtesy, especially when it concerns other individuals and their livelihood. Hopefully John will give an explanation at some point, and hopefully it will absolve him of any perceived rumors that have already begun to fly.