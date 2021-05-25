Why Dr. Sivana Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series

It does feel as though Dr. Sivana was given a raw deal in the first Shazam! movie since the guy has a pretty detailed backstory in the comics and it would appear that the movie just shredded that and made it appear as though he was an easy character to throw away once the Deadly Sins were dealt with. Of course, since Black Adam didn’t show up in the movie it did change things around a bit since he wasn’t defeated by Shazam and therefore the Sins didn’t flee because their ally was vanquished. Instead, the Sins were sucked back into the gem that had adhered itself to Sivan’s right eye. But it would appear that at the end of the movie that Mr. Mind came to pay a visit to Sivana, and after becoming allies, Sivana now has the capabilities he had in the movie once again. So it does feel likely that we might be able to see him once again in the years to come again, but whether it will be a movie or a series is hard to say since there are preferences that some people would put forth, such as creating a series in order to give Sivana more screen time. A movie might be all well and good since it’s very possible that seeing his story told within the confines of a movie would be better simply because it would give the character a way to justify his position as one of Shazam’s more potent enemies. If that will ever happen though is kind of hard to see simply because DC has been kind of a mess over the past few years, and while they’ve had a few great standalone movies, of which Shazam! is one of them, it’s still kind of regrettable that they haven’t figured out to combine their stories yet.
DC has such a wealth of characters that one might have thought they would have started taking advantage of this fact decades ago by bringing to light some of the more popular members of the DC universe. In terms of TV and animated shows they’ve been dominating for a while, but when it comes to live-action they’ve faltered quite a bit. Granted, Marvel has treated some of its characters pretty shabbily as well, but DC has done this to so many of its characters in so many different ways that it’s kind of easy to wonder how in the world they’ve managed to stay in a position to be much of a challenge to the MCU for this long. The DC universe has a wide selection of great stories to offer up to the fans on the big screen, and while their offerings have been pretty good so far, they haven’t really plumbed the depths of what’s there to work with. And the movies they have given are a hit and miss deal since from Wonder Woman to Birds of Prey things have gone up and down more than a little bit as people have responded well to several DC movies but have done little but laugh at others. To be completely honest it would appear that there are plenty of rumors flying around about who should get their name on the marquee next when it comes to the big screen experience, but perhaps by putting a few of these characters on the small screen it would help to build a following that would be embraced by the fanbase rather than movies that are doing little in the way of convincing DC fans that the franchise is even close to catching up to the MCU.
On top of that, when it comes to the shows coming out on Disney+, it does tend to appear that the DC franchise might need to step up their game since Phase 4 of the MCU is already moving forward and is gaining a great deal of attention while DC sat around twiddling their thumbs and somehow enchanting their fans as they gave into the idea of the Snyder Cut. Dr. Sivana might not be the huge draw that other characters have been but it would be interesting to see how his story could develop at least since it’s already been introduced and there’s already an actor assigned to the character. Mark Strong is an easy pick to bring back as Sivana in order to push him just a little further into Shazam’s story and possibly create his own arc that would lead in Black Adam as well. It couldn’t hurt, since the role he played in Shazam! simply felt a little too clipped and not fully fleshed out as it needed to be. In reality, the movie almost felt as though it could have been two movies in order to really incorporate Billy Batson’s and Shazam’s story a little further, as well as Dr. Sivana’s.