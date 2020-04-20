Home
Entertainment
Why Drive In Theaters Might Save the Movie Industry

Why Drive In Theaters Might Save the Movie Industry

42 seconds ago

Taxi Driver

At one time the drive-in movie theater was a real treat since it allowed a person to enjoy a movie from the comfort of their own car and as many movies show it was just the thing to do on date night since it was without a doubt one of the more popular pastimes. There used to be thousands of drive-in theaters as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb mentions, but throughout the years they began to dwindle in number as home movies became the big thing, and then digital took over. Going to the movies changed in a big way from one decade to another as the technology changed and the people started changing along with it. Now that streaming is such a big thing a lot of analysts are predicting that the traditional theater, including the drive-in, might eventually go the way of the dinosaur, but some are still hanging on and doing what they can to entertain those that are still willing to support them. From a personal standpoint the drive-in was always a lot of fun but it did have its drawbacks, one of which was weather since an outdoor screen can only take so much punishment, even though most drive-ins will stay open so long as things don’t take a turn for the worst. After all those screens aren’t cheap.

Plus there’s only so much time during the evening that a drive-in can operate since in the daylight hours the white screen doesn’t really do well when it comes to showing a movie in all its glory. People want to be able to watch the movie without wondering what’s happening since the colors are faded due to the fact that there’s too much light. On cloudy days it might work, but that involves a lot of last-second planning that a good number of people just can’t do at a moment’s notice. In other words, drive-ins are a nighttime pastime and as a result there are only so many movie that they can show before closing hours. There are plenty of benefits to a drive-in, such as the fact that some of them have a dedicated radio station that can allow moviegoers to listen to the movie as well as watch it since there’s no way on earth that anyone’s going to approve speakers loud enough to reach every car, as it would irritate those living nearby to no end and likely disrupt other businesses as well. Some drive-ins also feature speakers that can be placed in the car that link up to the system as well, though in some cases they’re a little less reliable.

With the future of traditional theaters currently unknown since they’ve been closed for a little bit now and aren’t showing any signs of opening fully in the weeks to come, drive-ins are becoming the last option for many moviegoers that want to watch their favorite upcoming movies. But there’s just one problem. A lot of movies have already been moved back months if not a full year when it comes to their release date since studios want and absolutely need to make their money back for these high-priced movies they’ve been pushing, and don’t want to accept anything less obviously. One would think with so many studios losing money at this point that they would take what they could get, as there are still a good number of drive-ins left and, should the studios release the movies as they intended, there’s always the hope that in a handful of months the movies will go to digital where they’ll continue to sell. I’m not much of a business person, but holding onto something that could be making money at this point, even if it’s less than desired, makes a little more sense than to just let it sit and continue to cost money. But hey, I’m a writer, not a business mogul, so it’s none of my business right?

Right now drive-ins could be the one thing that helps to save the movie business since otherwise it might be that they’ll have to go to streaming if the theaters continue their downward slide. The hope of course is that the theaters will reopen and we’ll all get the chance to rush the ticket office and breathe a very relieved sigh when we park our butts in the theater seats to sit down and watch whatever hasn’t been delayed until next year. Seriously, it’s kind of hard to believe that the studios can’t bring back the movies instead of keeping them on hold for that long. The drive-in could be a perfect way to at least get a few showings of each new movie out, rather than let them continue to sit, making absolutely no money, when they could be making a little bit, rather than nothing. Point taken?


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Need to See in the Upcoming Justice League Dark Series on HBO Max
Perry Mason’s Getting a Reboot on HBO Max
Is The Show “To Catch a Cheater” Fake?
What John Wick Would Look Like on Every Animated TV Show
This Trailer is Why We’re Going to Be Seeing the Movie Proximity
Bill and Ted 3 Coloring Pages Will Help with Quarantine Boredom
Tom Hardy is the Legendary Al Capone in New Trailer
How about We Just Stop With Terminator Movies Altogether?
Taxi Driver
Why Drive In Theaters Might Save the Movie Industry
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mike Majlak
Five Actors Who Should Play Mark Cuban in a Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nelson Thomas
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever