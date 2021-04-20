Why Fast & Furious Should Crossover With Transformers Instead

Well, I think I’ve heard just about everything now. The Fast & Furious movies is one of those franchises that I never thought I’d stick with. I remember when it was all about racing with cars and simple organized crime. It began with undercover cops, illegal drag racing, and a lot of hot women walking around. Then once it got past the second movie, every main character seemed to be developing superpowers. Vin Diesel’s Dominick Toretto got stronger with each movie; like, ludicrously strong.
“The street always wins.” Oh boy, talk about some far fetched stuff, not to mention he was able to go toe-to-toe with Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. In fact, once Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise, all bets were off. I mean, I’ll be honest, Hobbs and Shaw was fun enough without the car racing and Dom’s family. Amazing how a series goes from the average undercover cop infiltrating an illegal drag racing club, and jumping to The Rock and Jason Statham fighting Idris Elba as Black Superman. I mean, it was some fun stuff, but seriously, can they go any bigger? Well, in the next one, they’re apparently going to space with jet-powered cars, so apparently they can.
Oh, but why stop there? During a recent interview, Justin Lin revealed some pretty interesting news. According to him, we may very well be looking at a crossover between the Fast & Furious franchise with, guess what? Hint: it’s probably not what you think. Here’s another hint: the other franchise involves dinosaurs. Yeah, the one and only Jurassic Park. Justin Lin himself straight up said that a Fast & Furious/Jurassic Park crossover could very well be possible. I think I’ve heard it all now.
Now let’s just be clear here. For one, Justin Lin didn’t confirm anything. There is no Fast & Furious and Jurassic Park movie coming in the near future and I personally wouldn’t count on it. As crazy and ambitious as the Fast & Furious franchise has become, I just don’t see Dom and his family trying to outrace a T-Rex anytime soon. I also wouldn’t put it past Justin Lin or Vin Diesel to make the attempt. If they’re going to go into space, then why not just have them battle dinosaurs in their cars?
The thing is, I think there is another popular franchise that would better suit for a crossover with Fast & Furious. No, it doesn’t involve dinosaurs, but it does have a lot of giant robots. And guess what? These giant robots can transform into cars. You can say that they are…. more than meets the eye.
Instead of Jurassic Park, how about a crossover between Fast & Furious and the Transformers series. Let’s face it, that’s a crossover that truly makes sense. The way I picture it, Dom and the family would have a blast driving the Autobots around. Have Roman ride with Jazz, Letty ride with Arcee, and maybe a younger, newer addition to the family ride with Bumblebee. And of course, Dom must ride with Optimus Prime. Leader rides with leader, and every member of the family gets to ride an Autobot. You can argue that the Autobots might not need them to ride with them, but these guys drive cars like no one else. Cars don’t fly, right? Yeah, not when it comes to Dom and the crew.
Since the Fast & Furious franchise is pretty much becoming a heavy action-based franchise, I think a crossover makes far more sense than Jurassic Park. Jurassic Park wasn’t always about action, even though the recent movies have emphasized on that more. I think it works more when they flex the mere sight of all kinds of dinosaurs and how they hunt humans. Sure, it’s cool when Blue the raptor teams up with a regular T-Rex to fight a raptor/T-Rex hybrid. Modern times means different dinosaurs. You would think making the dinosaurs five times more dangerous than before would make them reconsider, but that wouldn’t be any fun.
We need those crazy dinosaurs to hunt the humans, but come on, do we really need to see the humans fight them with cars? I’d say no to that one, but I’m all for robots in disguise (of cars) riding with Dom and his crew. In fact, a Fast & Furious/Transformers crossover movie can help fix the problem with the old Transformers movies. Other than the mindless action (typical Micheal Bay style), his Transformers movies focused a little too much on the human characters. The problem is, most of the human characters weren’t very interesting. Overtime, they only got more increasingly annoying and unnecessary. I got to admit, I actually miss Shia LaBeouf’s Sam Witwicky. At least he was funny.
Okay, so I doubt he would return (he’s lost his marbles), but can Hailee Steinfeld’s character join Dom’s crew? It would be a fitting addition, considering her character was essentially a mechanic prodigy. I reckon Dom himself would be very impressed with her mechanic skills. He would probably be a bit apprehensive about putting her in harm’s way, but I think Letty would enjoy having her around like a little sister. Okay, the only real issue with having her character crossover would be the presence of John Cena.
In Transformers, he becomes a good guy, but as far as we can tell with the Fast & Furious, he’s Dom’s evil brother. Perhaps they can find a loophole by just not having either of John Cena’s characters appear in the crossover. Let’s face it, the Fast & Furious franchise has completely removed logic from itself long ago. Still, I don’t think John Cena is essential for this crossover, but we’ll see where his character goes after this next FF movie.
So can this crossover really happen? Ten years ago, I would’ve said never, but now, I’ll say never say never. Having Dom fight Decepticons with the Autobots would be a truly awesome human/Autobot alliance that can actually make their relationship with humans intriguing. But ultimately, I think what we really want is some serious action with Dom and the crew driving the Autobots around and becoming best friends with their cars. Ride or die.