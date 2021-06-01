Why Franklin Richards Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series

If there’s one powerhouse that really needs to be introduced into the MCU and given his own story, it’s Franklin Richards. Granted, the Fantastic Four still need to be allowed to enter the MCU so that Franklin can even become a possibility, but this kid has been one of the most powerful beings in the MCU in a long time, and given what he can do when his powers are returned it’s fair to say that he should be given a shot at his own movie, and be an integral part of another mass collaboration of heroes and villains somewhere down the line. The reason for this is that Franklin is the child of Reed and Sue Richards, who were both granted their powers by cosmic radiation. As a result of this energy residing in her body, it was bound to happen that their child would be gifted in some way, though it’s been mentioned more than once that Franklin is not a mutant, which confuses some folks since the whole idea of being a mutant to those that don’t fully understand the term is that they’re born with extraordinary abilities that manifest at a certain point. With Franklin, this didn’t apply at all times since subconsciously he convinced himself that he was a mutant, but as it’s been explained, he’s a human mutate, meaning he doesn’t possess the necessary gene to be listed as a mutant. It’s all a little confusing but quite a few fans have accepted that he’s simply powerful beyond belief and can do things that most people can’t. But in terms of his power levels, Franklin isn’t insanely strong or durable, but through using his powers he can become stronger, more capable, and can do things that are far beyond many heroes in the Marvel universe.
Another upside to this character and his inclusion is that he can fit into just about any story, especially with the oncoming addition of the multiverse, since Franklin can, through the use of his powers, actually create an entire, miniature solar system. Don’t ask how the physics or the reality of it works, since this is the comics and eventually someone will try to explain it or at the very least say how it can happen. But Franklin’s powers are simply immense since he can create, destroy, warp, restore, and only has one decided limit; he can lose his powers if he uses them too much. That might sound like an odd thing to be hampered by, but it hasn’t really stopped Franklin from becoming one of the most interesting characters in the Marvel universe since, besides his parentage, he’s definitely someone that could push his own story and remain interesting through the length of a feature movie. Even better, it’s likely that there wouldn’t need to be a lot of exposition as to who he is, what he’s doing, or why, since just watching him in action and learning about him as the movie goes on feels as though it would be a lot of fun for the fans. It would be important to get into his story at some point and really bear down on an explanation, but otherwise, it’s possible that a movie with Franklin Richards would be kind of interesting and could be connected to the MCU without any trouble.
It would be great to see him brought in for a huge saga and made into one of the main characters that have a part to play that’s vital to the rest of the heroes. It might not come to that since looking around at the projects that are being worked on at the moment it doesn’t appear that anything having to do with the Fantastic Four is going to be happening any time soon. When that time does come though it would be great for Franklin to get in on the action eventually and show what he can do since this kid is right up there with some of the toughest beings in the galaxy in terms of power. This is a kid that could give a Celestial a run for their money and has faced down Mephisto in the past. One of the only things holding him back is his age since he’s still a kid in the comics and as such doesn’t have the needed maturity and control over his powers that is necessary. Plus, some people tend to think that he’s a little too OP for the MCU since he might end up wiping out an entire galaxy on accident or through spite. It’s a paranoid thought to be honest, especially since no one had any problem with Captain Marvel being OP. But if he does get a chance in the MCU it would be great since it would expand the roster a bit and offer up the kind of character that is a challenge to himself as well as to others.