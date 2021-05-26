Why Geralt Has Two Swords in The Witcher

The second season of The Witcher is getting closer and closer and people are starting to talk about it again as things start moving forward. This time around we’re bound to talk about the idea of why Geralt of Rivia, the aforementioned Witcher, carries two swords instead of just one. The thing is that a lot of fans if they’ve only ever noticed The Witcher on Netflix, might have missed out on seeing Geralt’s second blade since the thing is that he carries one that’s coated in silver and another that’s pure steel. Those that have read the books and played the games likely know why Geralt packs around two blades, but those that don’t might still be a bit confused. In fact, some people might be asking “What second blade?”. Well, it’s a pretty easy explanation so let’s get into it. Anyone that’s watched him for even an episode knows that Geralt doesn’t care for fools and he has even less patience for those that try to waylay him when he’s going about his business. The thing is, Geralt won’t use just any blade that happens to be in his hand, since he’s a careful and cautious hunter that uses the right weapon for the job. Because of this, one blade or the other will usually be in his hand depending on what he’s doing at that time. The reason why we’ve seen him with his steel blade in hand more often on the show is that steel is for humans, and silver is for monsters. Given the types of creatures that Geralt goes after it’s fair to say that steel doesn’t always do the job, while silver is bound to upset quite a few mythical creatures for different reasons. But since we’ve seen Geralt with his steel blade more often it’s easy to guess that he doesn’t always plan on encountering a monster every time he goes out.
With season 2 on the way, it’s fair to say that people are going to be talking about The Witcher quite often now since the second season was expected much sooner. Thanks to the pandemic though quite a few movies and shows were delayed in a big way. People are looking forward to seeing Geral get back to action since at the end of season 1 we saw him reunite with Ciri, and it was evident that things were not well in the lands. As far as monsters go however it’s fair to say that we haven’t seen a lot in the first season of the show, but it’s a hope that we might see more as the story rolls on since those that have read the books have likely noted that there is much more to experience than has already been seen. It’s fun to note that the swordplay in The Witcher has actually been looked at by experts and while Geralt’s style isn’t always quite as adept or as useful as experts state, watching him tear into his enemies is still fairly exciting since the guy is like a whirlwind as he moves from one opponent to the next, cutting men down like wheat as they attempt to foolishly challenge him. It could be said that Geralt does have a rather unfair advantage when fighting humans since not only is he a skilled swordsman, he’s also a Witcher, meaning that he has the use of some magic, not much, but just enough to uneven the odds in his favor at times. This is a skill he knows how to use very well as it’s been shown in the series, and against multiple opponents, it’s very effective.
This time around it sounds as though we’ll be seeing more than just Geralt when it comes to Witchers since he is a part of a very exclusive group that has dwindled in number before and during his time. It’s not really known how much of Geralt’s story we’ll get to see in the second season, but at this point, a lot of people are simply tired of waiting and want to see what’s going to come next, so as long as season 2 is on its way people are willing to accept that they’ll be seeing at least another few chapters in the Witcher’s life and will be able to see how things have progressed around the world. It does sound as though we won’t be seeing this show return until later this year, but the fact that it is coming is enough to satisfy a lot of people since it might even come around the same time as shows such as The Mandalorian season 3 and The Book of Boba Fett. If anyone remembers, The Mandalorian and The Witcher were two of the biggest shows on streaming when they came out. It would be interesting to see if that can happen again.