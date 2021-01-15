Why Harry Lennix is Going To Kill It as Martian Manhunter

Let’s go ahead and say that Harry Lennix is going to make a great Martian Manhunter simply because the guy knows how to pull a serious face and keep it that way for a long, long time. Smiling on camera doesn’t appear to be his thing with several of his characters, which is perfect since it doesn’t appear that J’onn J’onnz smiles that much either. But the sudden revelation that the character Lennix played in Man of Steel was Martian Manhunter the whole time is enough to make a person roll their eyes since it might have been Snyder’s plan all along, but keeping things that close to the vest definitely makes it feel as though someone had no other option and said ‘Okay, we need a plan. Just make it known that this character was actually that character in disguise the whole time’. A lot of fans might state that they knew this was going to happen, that they had a feeling, or that there were theories that pointed to this, but it still feels like a very awkward way to reveal this. In any case, Lennix will be taking on the role for the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League and will have a few big scenes, one apparently that will show him shifting back into his original form.
Those that still don’t know that much about Martian Manhunter might want to brush up at this time and realize just who he really is and why he’s important to the DCEU, which is at this point feeling another breath of life as the Snyder Cut looms ever closer. Some people are still wondering if it’s going to make much of a difference since there will always be the knowledge that Joss Whedon’s version came first, and that Snyder’s is going to be looked at with a very critical eye that might be seeking to catch any minor slip-up possible no matter how good or bad the story is. It’s likely that every person that’s involved in the coming project knows this and yet it does appear that they’re not worried, so we’ll see what happens when the Snyder Cut arrives. In the meantime, it does feel as though Lennix’s time as Martian Manhunter could last for a while if he’s really nailed the role the way so many are feeling that he will. Thinking that he’ll do just fine isn’t the big issue, it’s whether or not he’ll be called upon to take up the role more than once since the trend right now is to wonder just which superheroes will be given their own movies and even their own shows. While Martian Manhunter has in fact shown up a couple of times on the CW, there’s no telling at this point whether or not he’ll be considered for his own movie. It’s likely that some people would want to see this happen, but whether or not Lennix would be able to do it or would be up for it is hard to say. It’s very possible that he would say yes, which could mean that we might get a full backstory on the character, but as of now, it’s hard to see such a thing happening just because the DCEU is still making a slow but steady comeback since the last couple of outings that didn’t fare too well.
The Snyder Cut is said to have up to eighty percent more footage that hasn’t been seen before, which means that it almost sounds like a different movie using the same characters, but at the risk of getting into an argument about which will be better, the upcoming version will be longer in its overall runtime and will likely focus on moments that weren’t taken far enough in the initial movie. What it might mean for another Superman movie though is kind of interesting to think of, and it’s interesting indeed to think of what it might mean for Lennix since this will further integrate him into the DCEU in a very big way since Martian Manhunter is a part of the Justice League in the comics, so it’s easy to think that he might become a member in the movies as well. Of course, that’s assuming that things will go according to the comics at all since there’s been a history of movies not going according to the source material since no one wants to tell the same stories that a lot of fans already know. But when it comes to DC it does feel that they’ve gone way off script with a few stories while keeping a few key elements in there since people do still want to see some of the stuff that they’ve been reading in the comics for years. But we’ll have to wait and see what happens.