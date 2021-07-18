Why Isn’t Kate Herron Returning for Loki Season 2?

Watching Loki made me think of the MCU as a whole. Which just got me thinking about fandoms in general because my mind just works like that sometimes. The Harry Potter series was amazing, wasn’t it? It was easily my favorite fandom growing up, and still holds a very special place in my heart. In fact, I cut a hole in the first one in the series to propose to my wife! Then I read Harry Potter and the Cursed Child… That thing was straight garbage.
Another great fandom was Star Wars! Though it also just felt totally off when George Lucas sold it off to Disney. There are tons of examples of different fandoms that lose traction when they switch things up, and I’m curious how this will play out for Loki season 2. Don’t worry, Disney and Marvel still have their deal. But the person that directed all 6 episodes of Loki season 1 will not be returning for the second. That’s right. In an exclusive interview with Deadline Kate Herron said she wouldn’t be coming back for season 2. The quote from Herron:
“I always planned to be just on for this, and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out, and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”
Which kind of hints at something happening where Disney knew going into it they were going to get a second season but didn’t tell Herron, or they just wanted someone else for season 2. The way the statement is worded kind of makes it seem like Herron might actually be displeased with the result. I could also just be reading into it because she did say she is ready to watch Loki as a fan and not as a director. I’m just saying, it’s a bit fishy with how planned out the entire MCU is that they wouldn’t have already planned out that season 2 was going to be happening way before picking a director for season 1. But who knows. I’m just a simple fan on the internet that got lucky enough to write about it. She also has other projects that may be keeping her busy. She said she has unannounced projects, and there may simply have been a scheduling conflict.
Who is Returning for Season 2?
It’s pretty safe to say that the end credits of Loki gave away one returning cast member because it literally said “Loki will return for season 2.” So, Tom Hiddleston is returning in case that wasn’t clear (that’s a joke, it’s okay to laugh some). Based on the ending of season 1 there is no real reason to not expect that the whole core cast will be back. That means Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku all lived and could be expected to return. Of course there is no official statement yet because we need to see how the MCU shakes up after this. I have a feeling the timelines are about to get real screwy, so I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that the version of Kang the Conqueror(Jonathan Majors)…I’m sorry, He Who Remains is the correct name (and a really cool one at that)…that we saw at the end of Loki will somehow make a comeback, despite his death at the hands of Sylvie.
Plus, there are talks of the next Spiderman movie having different iterations of Spiderman, Doctor Strange is about to go into multiverse shenanigans, and Ant-Man is getting all crazy with the Wasp in their upcoming sequel Quantumania. I’m just saying, don’t count anything out. Different timelines and multiverses would be a great way to get some characters to make surprising visits. There could even end up being an X-Men crossover (I’m literally praying for this).
When Will Loki Season 2 Return?
This part is where the film industry gets really complex and varies greatly. There was only a 6 month gap between the finishing of principal photography and the premiere of season 1. This is short compared to what it usually takes, but it can be believed the pandemic may have had some hand in this process, whether it was getting people that were safe to work together to keep working, or just no other projects going on at the time. But CBR reported last year that Loki Season 2 was set to start filming in January of 2022.
Now, let’s take the total production time of Loki Season 1 being roughly 18 months, including a 6 month pause because of the pandemic, totaling roughly 12 months for Marvel to finish up the first season. It’s a safe estimate that Loki season 2 will be coming out some time in early 2023. It may even fall right before or after Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania hits theaters in February of 2023. For now, we have to sit back and wait to see what the MCU has in store. It’s a complex story, but there’s a lot of good going on here.