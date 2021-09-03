Why It’s Time for a Nicktoons Unite Reboot

Nicktoons Unite is a Nickelodeon cross-over action video game that was released in 2005, and we think it’s time for a comeback. Nicktoons Unite allowed players to take control of characters spanning four different Nickelodeon properties. You could play as Spongebob Squarepants, Danny Phantom, Timmy Turner, and Jimmy Neutron the boy genius. It allowed fans of the series to see their favorite characters work together to bring down a common evil. It was received with mostly positive reviews and was successful enough to warrant three sequels. The gameplay itself was a little clunky and the storytelling was a little bit predictable but it was still an enjoyable experience. With Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s release around the corner, we thought it would be a great time to remind everyone of a game that had huge potential and why it’s time we give it another chance. But with a few changes.
Reboot
Nicktoons Unite deserves a reboot, not a remaster. A remaster is a rework of the original where the focus is improving the graphics, audio, and gameplay. We want a reboot. Nicktoons Unite was a wonderful concept. Bringing together some of the most iconic characters in the Nickelodeon world to work together and defeat a common enemy. It allowed us to think that all of the Nickelodeon characters lived in the same world or at least in the same galaxy. We want to see that concept return, but at a much grander scale. Nicktoons Unite should not be limited to only four of the series in the vast world of Nickelodeon. We want to see more. Rugrats, Hey Arnold!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Wild Thornberrys, Rocket Power, and even Invader Zim. Nickelodeon has star power, they have series, and they have incredible worlds that they could tap into.
We want to see more of those incredible worlds. Being able to travel through Invader Zim’s dark and gritty suburban streets and hostile alien territory would be a sight to see. In a Wild Thornberry setting, we could travel through jungles and savannahs while we engage with animals and help them so they can help us. The possibilities are there and we want to see them explored. Nickelodeon could also dive deeper into the series and pull out settings from specials. Who remembers Spongebob Squarepants: Dunces and Dragons? What about his adventure to Atlantis? These two would be incredible levels. Even if they have to be DLC, we want to see them done.
More Characters
The Nickelodeon world is vast. Nicktoons Unite featured only four playable characters. We know that can definitely be improved. We want to see a more diverse selection of characters. Some of our top picks would be CatDog, Otto from Rocket Power, Chuckie from Rugrats, Zim from Invader Zim, and even Leo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. CatDog would make use of their unique species and have both agility from Cat and brawn from Dog. It would be interesting to see how they would move about the field. Otto from Rocket Power could have a slew of moves that are tied into extreme sports. Give him a skateboard and he’ll smash an opponent’s face with a 360 kick-flip.
We also want to see more variety with the characters. Players should be allowed to have some fun with it and be given a few costume options to choose from. As a Nickelodeon fan, I know that there are countless outfits that most of these characters have gone through during their series run. Spongebob Squarepants and his hero outfit. Invader Zim in a GIR onesie. There are options and we want to see them. Most shows have a Halloween special, a Christmas special, and even a Valentine’s Day special where they go out of their way to dress up uniquely. We want to see those in the game.
Character interaction is also something that would really drive the game and the story. It’s a cross-over game which means that these games are crossing over into each other’s universes. You don’t see that every day. We’d love to see just how Nickelodeon would approach Spongebob meeting Invader Zim. Elizabeth Thornberry approaching the unique entity that is CatDog. Michaelangelo from TMNT and the Rocket Power crew laughing over some pizza. These are all moments that could only be possible with a cross-over event. Voice lines, side stories, or however Nickelodeon needs to do it but we want to see it for ourselves.
With Nickelodeon All-Star Brawls releasing soon, a Nicktoons Unite-style game isn’t all out of the question. We hope that if All-Star Brawls proves to be successful that Nickelodeon looks into its past for inspiration and sees that there is a market for Nickelodeon crossover events. Let us know what you think in the comments below!