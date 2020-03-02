Why It’s Time To Cancel “A Million Little Things”

A Million Little Things is an American drama that is set in Boston. In the show, a circle of friends finds out that one of their friends committed suicide. The news comes as a shock on the group and reality hits them that life is indeed very short. The men then decide to make the most out of their lives. According to Wikipedia, the title references the saying that friendship is much more than a small thing. Instead, it is a million little things. The show received a pilot request from ABC on August 17th, 2017. ABC then ordered for a full series in May 2018 and the show premiered on 26th September 2018. The network renewed the show for a second season in February 2019.
Since A Million Little Things was first aired on our screens, it has been nothing short of a hit. The show has delved into the real-life issues surrounding normal couples and friendships. Viewers have a chance to connect and relate with the characters on the show on a much deeper level. Be that as it may, the show has seemingly run its course. This is not to say that the creators and producers of the show have done less than they should have. Quite contrary actually. ‘A Million Little Things’ has been quite a sensation during the time that it has been on TV. However, everything that has a beginning always has an end. We have witnessed the endings of shows we truly adored such as ‘Friends’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. The experience was unpleasant, to say the least and sadly, ‘A Million Little Things’ is almost going down that road.
Here Is Why It Might Be Time To Call It Quits On ‘A Million Little Things’
1. The Storyline
The show plays into the post-death events and how the bereaved deal with the loss. It seems like a good storyline but it does have its plot holes. The storyline seems heavily borrowed from other shows such as the Unicorn even though it is not a comedy show. In one way or the other, the two shows bear a similarity in terms of the whole death and afterward dealing. Also, some of the show’s fans are inclined to find that the show borrows a lot from This is Us. Putting this into consideration, it seems like A Million Little Things lacks in originality.
2. It Has Become A Soap Opera
No shade to anyone who likes his or her soap operas; we all know we can always use some romance in our lives. Regardless, a show such as A Million Little Things showed a lot of promise when it initially began and had viewers glued to their screens. Over time, it has shown a reduction in focus in terms of writing and the quality of the script is just plain low. Additionally, the realism and depth that the show played into are long gone. Hence, the thought that A Million Little Things has become another soap opera.
3. The LGBTQ+ Scenario Seems Forced
The LGBTQ community has been on the rise or quite some time now. Shows have tried addressing the issue through their characters. It is almost close to impossible by today’s standards to watch a film and not see a member of the pride. However, sometimes these shows go way overboard with their attempts at inclusivity. Danny is a 13-year-old on the show who critics find annoying most of the time. He is gay and has a boyfriend called Elliott. While the stars who play the two characters serve loads of adorability, the agenda seems forced.
4. It Seems More Like A Dudes’ Show
The events portrayed are a result of the tragic occurrences that precede the show. These events show the willingness of people to come together and create a bond that helps them overcome the adversities of a tragic event. The circle of friends on this show use sports as a coping mechanism. This portrays the show as one that is more up the men’s alley thus, A Million Little Things among other things is about a group of men who love sports. While this aspect seems like another normalcy in the film industry, the show tries hard to add their female characters as much as they can into the plotline. The female characters on the show seem to be constantly taking a backseat to their male counterparts. Their emotional concept tries to take full advantage of the female demographic that comprises the This is Us universe.
5. The Show Tries To Force its Characters On Viewers
According to Vulture, A Million Little Things is trying its best to make their characters likable by the audience. There no denying that the cast of the show is outstanding and features some of the best names in the industry. This, however, does not necessarily mean that their characters are quite likable. Additionally, the show’s glue is a guest star, Ron Livingstone, who plays the charismatic Jon Dixon. He is always looking to provide a togetherness among the friends. A character like his would have been very influential especially with the audience.
6. The Death Mystery Trend Needs To End In General
Over the years, the death mystery shows have hosted a takeover in shows. Starting from CSI, How to Get Away with Murder, 13 Reasons Why, This is Us and A Million Little Things. Such shows have kept viewers on the edge of their seats literally and figuratively. However, this trend is starting to get old and creators need to provide viewers with a different angle. In A Million Little Things, Jon hangs over his friends like a cloud, with his motivational speech videos and recorded messages. The trend has become too cliché and it’s about time it ends.
Summary
While the show provides viewers with a stable cast and a somewhat mysterious plotline, these do not necessarily provide the show with the much-needed redeeming quality. A Million Little Things has had an undeniably decent run, but is it the right time to close curtains on the drama? Only time will tell.