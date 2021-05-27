Why It’s Time to Reboot “Tales of the Golden Monkey”

Tales of the Golden Monkey would have to either change quite a bit or would need a great director to take on the project in order to come back, and given the things that can get a show canceled these days, it’s easy to think that it might have to change a few of the more amusing notes that made it memorable in the past. The main premise of the show is that it’s about a pilot of an air cargo delivery service and a whole lot of espionage that centers around a bar known as the Monkey Bar. The title of the show alludes to a giant golden statue that’s seen in the pilot and then at the end of the show. If one couldn’t guess by now it’s more of a placeholder for the title as something that the cast might eventually get to but kind of skirt around for a while until the show ends. But with today’s technology and a few well-placed actors, it might be that this show could be revived and turned into something that would last a few seasons since it could be both amusing and adventurous given the type of writers that know how to do such things. Quite honestly though it sounds like a show that might need a lot of work to make a comeback, especially since asking anyone on the street about this show might yield a very low percentage of people that remember it. No, I’m not bashing the show since to be quite honest it reminds me of the Disney cartoon, Talespin, which was inspired by this show apparently. Those that remember the cartoon no doubt recognize the similarities between the many characters and the overall premise of the show since Baloo and Kit Cloudkicker were best buddies in the cartoon, along with their mechanic, Wildcat. That more than lines up with Jake, Corky, and the one-eyed terrier named Jack.
Perhaps a return to the show in the manner of an action-comedy would be the best way to go since making it little more than drama feels as though it might stifle the feel of the show and possibly send it down the wrong course. There are probably quite a few actors that would fit the bill when it comes to many of the roles in this show but for one reason or another, it’s easy to see Bryan Cranston take on one role or another since he might actually be the right guy for the show. Trying to pick up the other roles might be a little more difficult since keeping Corky as an alcoholic could be a problem simply because too many people these days are ready to get offended at the drop of a hat when it comes to one subject or another. But if, just if that were possible, it might actually be kind of funny just to see a new version of Corky who was able to keep his wits about him and wasn’t a falling-down drunk that would irritate people even further. The role of Jake would need to go to someone with classic good looks, possibly a square jaw, and who isn’t a solid mass of muscle but is in pretty good shape. The rest of the cast would obviously need to be accounted for but it feels as though any casting director might have a lot of fun trying to look for people who could fit each role to a tee and work with each other in a professional and amusing manner that might bring a bit of life back to this show. Getting people interested would be one of the biggest challenges since trying to remind them that this show did exist at one point wouldn’t be difficult, it would be getting people to care, since if a lot of folks aren’t always ready to just say ‘okay’ to a new show that’s crafted from an older one.
The decision to make it modern or keep it stuck in the past though would be a tough one. It feels as though the show should be stuck in the past simply because it would be more entertaining since these days an air delivery service isn’t what it used to be. The old-time feel of this show would be one of its charms and a reason why people would probably watch since when a truly enticing show dealing with the past comes along a lot of people are more than willing to tune in for a while. But apart from that, the cinematography would be another hurdle to take on, as would the idea of who would be the best to direct this show since that’s one of the things that would make all the difference. But it would be interesting to see what might happen.