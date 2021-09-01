Why It’s Time To Revive the Show “Paradise Hotel” One More Time

It’s easy to say that people aren’t about to get tired of attractive individuals being brought together for a reality show experience that’s designed to net them a big amount of money near the end of the season, but it could be that people are simply getting tired of the same boring storylines that keep cropping up. If it’s time to revive Paradise Hotel one more time it will be due to the idea that those responsible for making it will finally get the idea that what people want to see is something new, innovative, and perhaps less on the dramatic side. Either that, or they’ll have come up with a way to ramp up the drama to a more intense level and possibly give some other incentive to watch it that people won’t be able to resist. At the moment it’s hard to think of what that could be, but the realization that the show exists in a saturated market is a realization that the creators have come to that is inescapable and is bound to stymie their every effort if they keep going forward as they have been.
There are so many things that can be said about shows such as these that it’s a headache to think of them and difficult to do so without laughing since quite honestly, no matter how new and supposedly original each show might be, they’re doing the same thing that people keep buying into. Why shows such as these continue to get attention is hard to see at times, but when one really takes into account how much people love to escape into this type of fantasy it’s a no-brainer that’s bound to cross your eyes out of sheer incredulity. In other words, why people follow shows like these is pretty simple, but it’s still a different reason for each person since no one wants to admit to the real reason they love to watch these shows.
Coming up with a new idea that would actually be approved is a bit difficult since one has to remain within certain boundaries when it comes to these shows as not a lot of people want to watch something that will take them out of their comfort zone, and it’s fair to state that anything too wild might not even be accepted by the studio. But keeping things so similar each and every time is a big reason why bringing it back again and again would be a bad idea since if it’s the same old thing, then one has to wonder why anyone is still watching. The show has a core audience, but trying to branch out and attract other viewers has been kind of a problem apparently since this is why the show has been released from the schedule in the past. Trying to bring it back would hopefully facilitate a change in the program that would be able to attract more viewers by giving them something different to focus on since without change, nothing really moves forward and many people would simply shrug their shoulders and move on.
It could be said that this is more of a younger person’s show, meaning someone in their 20s or 30s, but to be fair, a lot of people of different ages likely watch the program and would like to see it return. Whether it ever will is a good question since there is a belief that it could come back, but it’s not in the cards at the moment. It really feels as though the format should change in a big way if the show even wants a chance to come back since switching things up it definitely gives people something to think about and can perhaps even help them to move past the initial show by thinking that it was a rough start on the way to something great. That’s a stretch at this point really but it could be a hope that a lot of people have simply because they didn’t appreciate hearing that the show isn’t going to be making its way back at this time. Most of us would say that’s just rough since plenty of shows have been canceled over the last several years, but it’s still fair to admit the fact that this program should get another shot.
Again, that’s assuming that the writers and the director can come up with a way that will make this show more enticing since otherwise there’s no point. It’s hard to argue for a show that didn’t impress in one season, but if it could be restructured and presented in a manner that might make people widen their eyes and wonder what was going on, then it might work. Fighting the fact that people tend to like shows like this isn’t always a wise move, but it definitely needs to work on its theme.