Why James Gunn is So Excited to Watch “The Batman”

Even directors get excited about watching the efforts of other directors since each person’s style is so unique and different that it becomes easy to see how any of them would be able to enjoy the work of their peers. James Gunn is definitely talking about how much he’s anticipating Matt Reeves’ take on The Batman since he believes that Reeves is able to tap into a different aspect of filmmaking that a lot of people are likely aware of but might approach in different ways. It’s pretty obvious that Reeves’ movie is going to be something that a lot of people are going to be interested in seeing simply because it’s one more look at the dark knight in a manner that could take the vigilante in a different direction and create a renewed interest in the story that might become a worthwhile addition to the Batman legend as so many other attempts have been. Just from watching the trailer, it’s become apparent that everything people have known about Batman to this point is going to be held up but also cast in a different light that will present the characters in a different way than we’re used to, which is what has a lot of people excited to see this version. As it’s been stated by Reeves via MovieWeb:
“He isn’t a superhero in the traditional sense. He might have a cape, but he can’t fly. He’s like you and me. But if he has a superpower it’s the ability to endure. And not only the ability but the kind of compulsion [to do so]. So that idea of being that driven by your past and by the things that you can’t quite resolve in yourself, like, he’s a very alive character. To me, to tell a version of Batman where, again, it wasn’t about how he became Batman, but it’s about the early days of how he is Batman and he is so far from being perfect and we see him sort of becoming what we all know about him and see it in new ways. I felt like that was a way to do something that hadn’t been done and that was really what I was excited to be able to do in this iteration.”
This is a good point really since we’ve usually seen Batman starting out from the beginning or having established himself quickly. Christopher Nolan is one of the only directors that can say that he’s taken Batman from the uncertain figure of an inexperienced Bruce Wayne to the confident, crime-fighting vigilante that dominated the streets of Gotham so thoroughly. But somehow, Reeves’ version appears edgier, a little more manic, and definitely more capable of exploring the truly scarred mind of Bruce Wayne. Too often we get this picture of Batman being someone that can do pretty much anything because he has the fortune to back his endeavors and because his resolve has strengthened just as much as his body over the years, but even his origin story isn’t quite enough since often he goes from being a weak young boy to a confident and powerful man in a very short time. This movie indicates that his early years as the vigilante he seeks to become are going to be anything but pleasant, meaning that he will still be struggling with his past and transitioning into the figure he will become.
There have been so many different ways to see Batman over the years that it feels like re-inventing the wheel each and every time someone decides to take this project on, but there have been a few very solid attempts that have left a lasting impression upon people. This movie aims to be another one of those that the audience will remember for different reasons since it feels like a movie that’s probing an open wound that’s attempting to heal but hasn’t figured out how just yet. Awkward as that might sound, the truth of it is that Robert Pattinson’s Batman/Bruce Wayne appears to be a young man that is still struggling with the concept of what he’s becoming and what it will mean to those around him, and how his life is going to be consumed by the role he’s decided to take on as Gotham’s protector. It’s also something that he’ll have two more movies to work on it sounds like since there are plans for two more sequels now that the movie has just about wrapped. It’s set to be released later this year if all goes well, which is bound to make a lot of people happy since the delays caused by the pandemic have been irritating, to say the least, and have made many people wonder if the movie experience is ever going to return to what it once was. Okay, that’s melodramatic, but you get the point.